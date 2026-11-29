INEC Chair, Joash Amupitan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain why 453 polling units in its official register are missing from its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), warning that the discrepancy raises fresh concerns about the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The party said the gap, alongside other errors recorded during Saturday’s nationwide Mock BVAS Accreditation and Results Upload Exercise, calls into question whether INEC has properly configured its electronic systems to capture and upload results from all polling units.

Speaking on Sunday, its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC cited preliminary findings by election observer group, Yiaga Africa, which showed that while INEC’s official register contained 177,299 polling units, only 176,846 were listed on IReV, leaving 453 unaccounted for on the portal.

The party described the finding as support for its earlier allegation that INEC had secretly created new polling units without informing political parties, adding that the Commission had failed to respond when the allegation was first raised.

It also reported that only 8,791 of the 8,838 Registration Areas expected to participate in the exercise were configured, leaving 47 out. Delta State accounted for 29 of the affected areas.

Other problems included the interchange of identification codes for Oju and Ohimini Local Government Areas of Benue State and the refusal of a Presiding Officer at Majema II polling unit in Kano State to upload results.

Abdullahi questioned how INEC could guarantee credible elections if its results portal did not recognise every polling unit where Nigerians would vote.

“How can INEC guarantee credible elections when its results portal does not recognise every polling unit where votes will be cast? What happens to the votes from these 453 polling units?”

The ADC gave INEC 14 days to address the discrepancies, insisting that the mock exercise must produce concrete corrective action rather than assurances.

It demanded that INEC publish a reconciled national register of all polling units and Registration Areas, including their identification codes, and confirm that IReV and all BVAS devices were correctly configured against the records.

The party also called for political parties and accredited observers to independently verify the configurations, a supplementary mock exercise covering all affected locations, and sanctions against electoral officers who fail to upload polling-unit results.

Commending Yiaga Africa for monitoring the exercise, Abdullahi urged INEC to address the reported deficiencies transparently and urgently.

He said public confidence in the electoral process could not be secured through promises alone.

“Public confidence cannot be built on assurances. It must be earned through transparency, accountability and demonstrable preparedness. Every polling unit must be accounted for, and every vote must count,” he said.