Sekinat Osundiji

Presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not worried about the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that its political rivals are not prepared for the contest.

Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, stated this during an interview on Channels Television, where he dismissed suggestions that the ruling party was apprehensive about the growing activities of opposition parties.

He said the APC was confident about its political standing, adding that the opposition was not ready for the election.

“I do not think the opposition is ready. Those who understand the political trajectory can see that they are already facing defeat,” Bwala said.

His comments followed questions about President Tinubu’s decision to expand his campaign itinerary beyond the initial 12 states, amid reports of attacks on campaign materials and the president’s convoy.

Defending the adjustment, Bwala described it as a strategic decision rather than an indication that the APC was worried about its political opponents.

“President Tinubu is not scared. It is a matter of strategy. He is a chess player, who studies the moves of his opponents before deciding on his next move,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that the ruling party was working to secure voters’ support, saying it would be wrong to assume that Nigerians had already decided to re-elect the president.

“We are not worried, but we are working hard because we respect the will of the people. We cannot take their votes for granted,” Bwala said.

On the political situation in the North, Bwala described the region as a major battleground in the 2027 election, noting that the president’s campaign activities there were part of a deliberate strategy.

He rejected suggestions that the North was united against Tinubu, arguing that the position of individual political leaders should not be interpreted as the collective position of the region.

“There is no unanimous adoption of a candidate by any bloc in Nigeria, not even in the North. The position of one political leader should not be taken as the position of the entire region,” he said.

Bwala also argued that the president had made significant efforts in the South-West, which informed his decision to concentrate more campaign activities in other regions.

Addressing Peter Obi’s performance in the 2023 presidential election, the presidential spokesman said the Labour Party candidate benefited from religious sentiments surrounding the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

“Politics is about strategy. In 2023, Peter Obi benefited from the reaction of some Christians to the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket. That was one of the factors that shaped the election,” Bwala said.

He further claimed that Obi had visited 12 major churches during the previous election cycle but had not maintained the same pattern ahead of 2027.

Bwala alleged that some churches had declined Obi’s requests to attend their services, arguing that the strategy he adopted in 2023 was no longer playing out in the same way.

He also questioned Obi’s current political standing, claiming that several prominent stakeholders who supported him in 2023 had since left his political camp.

On the opposition’s preparedness, Bwala criticised its political strategy and questioned the policy proposals of some of its leading figures.

He specifically faulted Obi for allegedly lacking a manifesto, while acknowledging that the New Democratic Congress (NDC) had published a campaign blueprint.

The presidential spokesman also cited data analytics he said were conducted recently, claiming that positive mentions of Tinubu were twice those recorded for each of the other presidential candidates.

According to him, a prominent ADC member who supports former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar shared the findings with him.

He, however, did not disclose the individual’s identity or the methodology used in the analysis.

On the contest in the North-East, Bwala said the APC expected to win Borno State but anticipated a contest with Atiku in Adamawa State, the former vice-president’s home state.

“We will win Borno State, although Adamawa may be more competitive because it is Atiku Abubakar’s home state,” he said.