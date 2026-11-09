2027: We’re looking up to God – Ebube Muonso

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA – The founder of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, has expressed concern over the credibility and outcome of the 2027 general elections, saying Nigerians are looking up to God for divine intervention.

The Catholic priest said the country needed a leader who would understand and address the suffering of ordinary Nigerians, lamenting what he described as the failure of political leaders to improve the country’s condition.

Obimma spoke with journalists at Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said his closeness to ordinary Nigerians had given him an understanding of their economic difficulties and frustrations, unlike politicians who, according to him, were disconnected from the realities facing the masses.

“I am close to the masses, unlike the politicians. I stand a better chance of telling the politicians the condition of the masses. Nigeria is finished; our politicians have destroyed this country. My prayer is that God will give us a leader after His heart to salvage the situation,” he said.

The cleric, however, expressed concern about the prospects of the 2027 elections, arguing that defeating an incumbent could be difficult because of the advantages associated with occupying political office.

“I know that next year’s election will not be easy, but with God all things are possible. It is very difficult to remove an incumbent because he has the security paraphernalia which are under his control and he also has access to the country’s finances.

“Human beings may have all these, but God has the final say. That is our fate and confidence that God is still in control,” he said.

Obimma urged Nigerians not to lose hope or become discouraged by concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

He said his interactions with citizens suggested growing disillusionment, with some expressing doubts that their votes would count even if their preferred candidates secured victory at the polls.

The priest attributed the apprehension to the perception that the incumbent was an experienced politician capable of manipulating the electoral process, but maintained that Nigerians should still exercise their franchise.

He urged eligible voters to come out and participate in the elections, insisting that political power remained subject to God’s ultimate authority.

According to him, Nigerians already know the candidates they consider most qualified to lead the country towards greatness and should make their choices accordingly.