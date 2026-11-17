Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has assured President Bola Tinubu that the state will remain loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and deliver overwhelming support for his re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Idris gave the assurance on Tuesday while welcoming Tinubu to the state during the APC campaign rally, saying Kebbi had consistently supported the President and would do even more in the forthcoming election.

“Mr President, Kebbi State has never disappointed you, and we will never disappoint you. In 2023, we gave you total support. In this election, we will give you even more,” the governor said.

He added, “I assure you that Kebbi State will deliver APC 100 per cent by God’s grace.”

The governor described the large turnout at the rally as evidence of the state’s support for Tinubu and his running mate, Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

“This massive crowd you see here is a clear testimony that Kebbi State is APC and Kebbi State is for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima,” he said.

Idris also commended the President for what he described as his administration’s interventions in the state, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare and security.

He thanked Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Agenda and support for farmers, which he said had contributed to a rice revolution in Kebbi.

“We thank you for the roads, for the schools, for the hospitals, and for security support you give us,” he said.

The governor said his administration had also invested in strengthening the state’s security architecture, improving health facilities, providing free agricultural inputs to farmers and constructing rural and township roads across the state.

According to him, the investments have helped farmers work with confidence, created employment opportunities for young people and supported the empowerment of women.

Idris, however, used the occasion to appeal to Tinubu to facilitate the full operationalisation of the Samia Inland Dry Port in Bagoro Local Government Area of the state.

He said the facility, when fully operational, would boost revenue generation, create jobs and promote economic growth in Kebbi.