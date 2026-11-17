File: Babatunde Fashola

…Says cost-of-living crisis is global

…Subsidy return will hurt federation revenue

…Defends Lagos-Calabar highway

By Juliet Umeh

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has urged Nigerians to weigh opposition parties’ proposals before rejecting President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, saying the country should not “abort this journey mid-term” without considering the alternatives.

Fashola, a former Minister of Works, spoke on Channels Television, where he said voters should be helped to make informed choices ahead of the 2027 general election.

“What are the other parties offering that is different, that is better, that is compelling as a reason to interrupt the process of reform and restructuring that is already underway?” he asked.

He acknowledged the hardship many Nigerians face but said the cost-of-living crisis was not unique to Nigeria.

“Anybody who is right-thinking will concede that the cost-of-living challenge is now a global challenge,” he said, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts that disrupted energy and food supplies.

Fashola said: The government had introduced measures including a higher minimum wage, support for students through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, and tax reforms.”

He said the policies were aimed at easing pressure on households, while acknowledging that there was “a distance between policies, programmes, projects and results.”

On the removal of petrol subsidy, he said a return to the policy would have consequences for government revenue and the funds available to states and local governments.

“Subsidy is not just about ‘I said it, I did not say it’. It has to be paid for somewhere. One of the things that suffered because of that was the monthly receipts into the federation account.”

Fashola challenged politicians proposing a return to subsidy to explain how they would fund it and what they would do differently.

“I want to see rigour, I want to see detail, I want to see numbers,” he said, adding that Nigeria also needed to explain where the crude oil for subsidised supply would come from, given constraints on production.

Fashola said the government deserved credit for maintaining the subsidy removal, despite the hardship it had caused.

“What this government deserves commendation for is not falling over on the sword and saying because the people like it, let’s bring it back,” he said.

He cited the introduction of compressed natural gas, or CNG, as one of the measures aimed at reducing living costs.

Defending the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Fashola said it had reduced travel time to the Lekki Port.

“It took me 40 minutes from Ikoyi to get to that port. Traditionally, when I went to visit that site when I was governor, it used to take me all of one and a half hours. A 90-minute journey is now 40 minutes.

“Go and calculate the fuel savings in that corridor, and the relief to people’s disposable income,” he said.

Fashola also pointed to jobs created by construction activity along the route, saying: “I wish that somebody will commission a survey about how many people are earning a daily living from the construction activity that is going on there.”

Asked about the project’s cost, Fashola said the Bureau of Public Procurement was responsible for reviewing contract prices and issuing certificates of no objection.

On questions about Tinubu’s fitness to govern, he said: “Nothing suggests to me that he’s not fit.”

He described the president as “much more mature” than when they first worked together and said Tinubu was still reading, giving directives and managing government affairs.