2027: We received phone call from Buhari’s grave to vote Atiku — Dalung

By Ayobami Okerinde

A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) received a phone call from the grave of former President Muhammadu Buhari, urging them to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 election.

Dalung, an ADC chieftain, made the remark on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he also linked the alleged message to a recent visit by Buhari’s widow, Aisha, to Atiku in Abuja.

“Last month you saw when the wife of the late president visited Atiku in Abuja. The message she took for any politician to know is that the 12 million votes have been successfully transferred. We have had a phone call from the grave of Buhari that we should vote Atiku,” he said.

Dalung argued that Atiku had inherited the political structures of both Buhari and former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, giving him a nationwide political network.

He also dismissed the possibility of President Bola Tinubu defeating Atiku in 2027, saying the ADC candidate would remain difficult to overcome even if the ruling party prevented the opposition from campaigning.

“I am confident that as events are unfolding, Tinubu, even if he would take over the ADC secretariat and stop ADC from campaigning, he cannot defeat Atiku Abubakar in 2027,” he said.

He alleged that President Tinubu is scared of 2027 election saying, “I have never seen a weak president in an election like Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you drag anybody on the street and put him on a ballot at a contest with Tinubu, he will defeat him,” he said.