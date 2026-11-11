2027: We have votes, no need to buy them — Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has enough grassroots support to win the 2027 general elections without engaging in vote-buying.

Oborevwori made the declaration on Wednesday during the party’s local government-by-local government campaign rallies in Akwukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area, and Asaba, headquarters of Oshimili South.

He expressed confidence that the APC would consolidate its electoral gains in the two local government areas and across Delta State in the forthcoming elections.

“How can we buy votes when we have the votes? Do you buy what you already have? It is those who do not have the people that will resort to such practices,” the governor said.

Recalling the performance of Oshimili North in the last election, Oborevwori said the local government recorded the highest number of votes in Delta State, expressing optimism that the party would sustain or surpass the feat in 2027.

He urged party supporters to translate their enthusiasm into votes, assuring them that his administration would continue to execute development projects across the state.

“Sometimes, when I look at the projects we have done here, it is amazing, and I am happy. I want to assure you that we are going to do more,” he said.

The governor also appealed to Deltans to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, attributing the increased financial capacity of state governments to execute development projects to the President’s economic and fiscal reforms.

“The money is coming from somewhere. The reform is working,” Oborevwori said.

He noted that increased revenue had enabled his administration to undertake more infrastructure projects and approve a 13th-month salary for state workers.

Speaking at the rally in Asaba, the governor disclosed that his administration had completed 54 roads in Oshimili South, alongside interventions in stormwater management.

“I don’t like talking about what I have done,” he said, urging residents to assess his administration through its completed projects and their impact on communities.

Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme urged residents of Oshimili South to support the APC and its candidates, calling for an overwhelming victory under the party’s “five over five” campaign slogan.

The Director-General of the Delta APC Campaign Council, Senator James Manager, described Tinubu, Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the APC candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ndudi Elumelu, as experienced politicians whose records demonstrated their leadership capacity.

Manager urged voters to assess candidates based on their achievements and programmes rather than political sentiments.

Meanwhile, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, while presenting flags to the APC candidates for Oshimili North and Oshimili South constituencies in the Delta State House of Assembly, Innocent Esewezie and Bridget Anyafulu, respectively, charged party leaders and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.