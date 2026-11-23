By Steve Oko, Regional Editor, South-East

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has backed moves by opposition parties to present a consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, urging political leaders to sacrifice personal ambitions in the interest of rescuing Nigeria.

Wabara said opposition unity had become imperative in view of the country’s political and economic challenges, insisting that national survival, democratic stability and the welfare of Nigerians should take precedence over individual presidential ambitions.

The former Senate President, who spoke exclusively with Vanguard, urged opposition presidential hopefuls to rise above personal interests, ego and political calculations and rally behind a credible candidate capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the moment demanded political courage, compromise and patriotism, warning that failure by opposition leaders to unite could weaken the country’s democratic space and prolong the hardship facing citizens.

His position comes amid ongoing consultations among opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), to forge a common front ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The parties are expected to deepen discussions at a proposed opposition summit scheduled for November 30, where the question of a consensus presidential candidate and a broader framework for political collaboration are expected to feature prominently.

Wabara argued that the opposition’s strength lay not in the number of presidential candidates contesting against one another but in its ability to unite behind one candidate with the political capacity, national reach and popular support to challenge the APC.

He warned that allowing multiple opposition candidates to divide the votes of Nigerians seeking change could give the ruling party an electoral advantage without a meaningful challenge.

According to him, the overriding objective should be to rescue Nigeria from the control of a few political interests while millions of citizens grapple with economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and declining living standards.

Describing the country’s situation as a threat to democracy, Wabara called on opposition leaders to demonstrate statesmanship by supporting whoever emerges as the consensus candidate, even if doing so requires them to shelve their presidential ambitions.

He said: “Nigeria is currently under captivity by a few cabal who should have no business being in power. Our democracy is at stake, and now is the time for uncommon sacrifices for our national survival.

“I want the progressive opposition presidential flag bearers to put Nigeria above their individual interests. Let them present the best among them while others step down and rally support for the consensus candidate. Let’s rescue Nigeria first.”

Wabara said the task ahead was not merely about winning an election or dislodging the APC but also about restoring democratic accountability, strengthening public institutions and giving Nigerians renewed hope in governance.

He also expressed concern over the threats posed by electoral violence, vote-buying, rigging, voter intimidation and manipulation of electoral processes, urging opposition parties and citizens to unite in defending the integrity of the 2027 elections.

He maintained that the ballot must remain the ultimate instrument through which Nigerians determine who governs them, warning against attempts to undermine the people’s mandate through violence, coercion or electoral manipulation.

The former Senate President specifically urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address shortcomings observed in previous elections, particularly the technical glitches that generated controversy during the 2023 presidential election.

He also called on the electoral commission, security agencies and the judiciary to discharge their responsibilities impartially, warning that any action capable of eroding public confidence in their neutrality could undermine the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

Wabara urged Nigerians not to succumb to political intimidation or voter apathy but to mobilise peacefully, protect their votes and demand credible elections.

He reminded the ruling party that incumbency did not guarantee electoral victory, citing the defeat of the PDP in the 2015 general election as evidence that an incumbent ruling party could be voted out through the ballot.

He said the transition demonstrated that Nigerians could change their government through democratic means when they united around a common purpose, adding that no political party had a permanent claim to power.

Citing the recent United States midterm elections, Wabara argued that electoral outcomes could change even under an incumbent administration, declaring that the APC was not unbeatable.

“The APC is defeatable even with the power of incumbency,” he said.

He described opposition unity as the APC’s greatest political nightmare, arguing that a fragmented opposition often gives incumbents an advantage, while a united front could fundamentally alter the political equation.

Wabara urged opposition parties to put aside mutual suspicions, internal rivalries and disagreements over political interests and concentrate on building a formidable alliance capable of inspiring confidence among Nigerians.

He described the 2027 election as a defining moment for the country, warning that Nigeria could not afford another opportunity lost to political ego, division or the inability of opposition leaders to reach a common understanding.

He also called on political leaders, civil society organisations, youths, labour groups and Nigerians across political divides to support the defence of democracy and demand peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

Wabara maintained that a united opposition, backed by Nigerians’ determination to exercise their democratic rights, could change the country’s political direction, insisting that the power to determine Nigeria’s future ultimately belonged to the electorate.