Sunday Igboho

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has fired back at Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, over his reported threat of ‘serious consequences’ if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election, declaring that no individual or ethnic group can claim ownership of Nigeria’s presidency or dictate how citizens vote.

The Council said Tinubu had lost the confidence of Nigerians struggling with the rising costs of food, fuel and transportation, warning that threats and intimidation would not stop voters from rejecting his government at the polls.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the ADC-PCC challenged Igboho to direct his warning at the President, whom it blamed for the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

“Igboho should take his warning to Tinubu, whose failures created this verdict in the homes and markets of Nigeria. Nigerians did not make life unaffordable. They have every right to vote out the President who did,” Shaibu said.

The Council also rejected any attempt to portray Tinubu’s presidency as the exclusive preserve of the Yoruba people or use armed men to intimidate voters.

“To Igboho and anyone sponsoring, encouraging or excusing these threats: Tinubu has already lost the argument. You cannot put armed men between Nigerians and the ballot box. You cannot threaten a hungry nation into calling hardship a success. And you cannot declare that one man’s presidency is the property of the Yoruba people,” the statement added.

The ADC-PCC demanded that Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) immediately condemn the reported threat, while asking the President to explain his recent meeting with Igboho.

It recalled Igboho’s claim that Tinubu had asked his security network to cooperate with security agencies, insisting that the President owed Nigerians an explanation.

“The President cannot leave Nigerians guessing about his relationship with a group whose leader is now reported to be threatening consequences over an election result,” Shaibu said.

The Council also called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the reported remarks and display of armed men, insisting that anyone found to have broken the law must be held accountable.

“The police and the Department of State Services must investigate the remarks and the reported display of armed men. If any law has been broken, it must be enforced without favour,” the statement said.

It warned that silence from the authorities could create the impression that political intimidation was being tolerated at the highest level.

The ADC-PCC maintained that neither Igboho nor his supporters could override the constitutional right of Nigerians to choose their leaders, insisting that the January 16, 2027 election must reflect the people’s decision.

“On 16 January 2027, Nigerians will vote. Igboho has no veto. His backers have no veto. Tinubu has no veto over the people’s decision,” the Council declared.