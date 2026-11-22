By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North, Dr Ali Bukar Dalori, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure significant support from voters across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory in the 2027 general elections.

Dalori attributed his optimism to what he described as people-oriented projects and interventions undertaken by the Tinubu administration in the region over the past three and a half years.

He spoke on Sunday while addressing journalists at his Maiduguri residence ahead of President Tinubu’s planned visit to Borno State to flag off campaigns and commission several projects.

Among the projects scheduled for inauguration are 10,000 electric tricycles, 300 taxis and 30 luxury buses procured by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to improve transportation and ease mobility in the region.

Reacting to concerns over the possible impact of fuel subsidy removal on the APC’s electoral fortunes in the North, Dalori defended the policy, describing it as a necessary step to address the country’s economic challenges.

He said the administration inherited an economy facing significant difficulties, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial obligations incurred by the previous government.

According to him, the Tinubu administration had to take difficult decisions to stabilise the economy and sustain governance.

“As government of continuity, the President had no option but to immediately remove the subsidy in order to hit the ground running. Therefore, by the grace of Allah (God), the 2027 votes cast by Northerners for Mr President will surprise Nigerians and the public,” Dalori said.

Citing the North-East, where Vice-President Kashim Shettima hails from, as an example, the APC chieftain said the region had benefited from several federal government projects and interventions.

He listed some of the ongoing road projects to include the dualisation of the Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri road corridor, Kano-Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala road and Maiduguri-Monguno road.

Others, he said, were the reconstruction of the Gombe-Dukku, Gombe-Bajoga-Potiskum and Gombe-Yola roads, as well as the construction of a six-span bridge linking Ngalda in Yobe State with Jigawa and Gombe states.

Dalori also mentioned the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State and the facility in Billiri, Gombe State, among the federal government interventions in the region.

He further expressed optimism about the APC’s electoral prospects, citing the large crowds recorded at some of the party’s presidential campaign activities in Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Plateau states.

The APC national officer said he expected President Tinubu to receive a warm reception during his planned visit to Borno, where several federal and state government projects are expected to be commissioned.

He also urged residents of the state to turn out to welcome the President and conduct themselves peacefully during the visit.