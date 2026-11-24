Calls on Borno residents to turn out en masse for President, Shettima

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, has called on residents of Borno State to turn out en masse and conduct themselves peacefully as the President visits Maiduguri on Wednesday for his 2027 re-election campaign.

Abdulaziz, who is also the Coordinating Secretary I of the Media Committee of the 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, made the appeal on Tuesday in Maiduguri while briefing journalists on preparations for the presidential campaign rally.

He said the visit would provide an opportunity for the people of Borno to demonstrate their support for Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who hails from the state.

According to him, Tinubu has maintained a close relationship with Borno, describing the state as one of the places the President has frequently visited since assuming office.

Abdulaziz also expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming that the ruling party had made greater progress in its nationwide campaign activities than opposition parties.

He criticised opposition politicians for what he described as their reliance on social media campaigns, arguing that the APC had maintained stronger grassroots engagement.

He specifically referred to the presidential candidates of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, while comparing their campaign activities with those of the ruling party.

The presidential aide urged Borno residents to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, citing the Federal Government’s response to the September 2024 flooding that devastated parts of Maiduguri and other communities in the state.

He recalled that the President first dispatched Vice-President Shettima to Borno following the disaster before personally visiting the state to commiserate with victims and assess the situation.

Abdulaziz also cited Tinubu’s approval of funds for the reconstruction of the Alau Dam, which was severely affected by the disaster, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to addressing the state’s infrastructure and development needs.

He further highlighted the proposed dualisation of more than 700 kilometres of roads along the Akwanga-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri corridor, describing the project as another reason residents should support the President’s second-term ambition.

The presidential aide also listed infrastructure projects at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the ongoing construction of the Bama-Banki Road and various empowerment initiatives as achievements deserving of consideration by voters.

On the relationship between Tinubu and Shettima, Abdulaziz said their working relationship had remained cordial since they assumed office in 2023, adding that the President’s decision to retain the Vice-President as his running mate reflected their continued political partnership.

He urged residents to welcome the President and his entourage peacefully, stressing the need for orderly conduct throughout the rally.

The Maiduguri visit is part of the APC’s nationwide campaign activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election.