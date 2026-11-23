President Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the political movement around President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 has transcended personal ambition to become a collective national mission.

Lagos APC’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who made the remark on Monday, said there has come a defining moment in the political evolution of the nation when an individual’s aspiration becomes a collective conviction, and a personal declaration evolves into a shared national determination.

According to the party, the Tinubu political project has evolved from the “Emi lo kan” declaration that preceded the 2023 presidential election to the emerging “Awa lo kan” sentiment ahead of 2027.

It said the shift reflects a move from an individual ambition to a collective movement of Nigerians committed to consolidating ongoing reforms, protecting the gains made and sustaining the country’s journey towards prosperity.

“It is about the trader who wants a more predictable business environment, the farmer who desires greater productivity, the young graduate looking for meaningful opportunities, the entrepreneur seeking access to affordable credit, the student benefiting from expanded educational financing and the working family yearning for a better quality of life.

“It is about a nation that cannot afford the luxury of abandoning its reform trajectory halfway through the journey,” the party stated.

The Lagos APC also stated that Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated the courage to confront structural challenges that successive governments either postponed or approached with considerable hesitation. From the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of foreign exchange markets to ongoing investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and economic diversification, the administration has embarked on difficult but necessary interventions to reposition Nigeria.

However, it said responsible leadership demands that both the difficulties of the present and the opportunities being created for the future be acknowledged.

“The answer to transitional difficulties cannot be a reckless return to the policies and practices that contributed to the problems being collectively overcome.

“Beyond economics, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated an appreciable commitment to inclusivity and national representation.

“Its governing philosophy cuts across geopolitical zones, ethnic identities, religious affiliations, gender and social backgrounds.

“The administration’s appointments, policy interventions and development priorities reflect an understanding that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity and that national progress must be broad-based.

“Equally significant, is the ongoing effort to strengthen the nation’s security architecture. While security challenges remain in certain parts of the country, the interventions, operational improvements and renewed investments in security capabilities represent measurable steps in the right direction.

“The opposition’s determined efforts to dismiss every improvement or amplify every setback cannot erase the importance of the progress being made. National security is too serious an issue to be reduced to partisan propaganda.

“The growing national conversation around “Awa lo kan” is therefore not an invitation to complacency. It is a call for collective ownership, shared responsibility and sustained commitment.

“It is an acknowledgement that the dividends of governance must be consolidated and expanded rather than sacrificed on the altar of political experimentation.”

The Lagos APC, however, said those who once presented themselves as credible alternatives were increasingly consumed by internal disagreements, ideological differences, leadership disputes and what it described as a continuous struggle for political relevance.

“Their inability to present a coherent, credible and sustainable alternative to the Renewed Hope Agenda makes their promises of an imaginary national rescue increasingly unconvincing.

“Nigerians deserve more than recycled political rhetoric, emotional grandstanding and opportunistic criticism, the party added.

“They deserve a clear understanding of what the opposition intends to do differently, how it intends to achieve it and why its proposed alternatives should be trusted over an administration already undertaking difficult but consequential reforms.

“The 2027 presidential election will consequently be more than a contest between political parties and personalities, the statement said.

“It will be a referendum on continuity versus uncertainty, consolidation versus disruption, and the courage to pursue necessary reforms versus the temptation to retreat into familiar but unsustainable comfort zones.

“For the Lagos APC, the message is unmistakable: the Tinubu presidency has laid important foundations, and the responsibility before Nigerians is to ensure that these foundations translate into enduring national prosperity.

“The transition from “Emi lo kan” to “Awa lo kan” captures this political evolution perfectly, the party said. What began as one man’s declaration has become a collective aspiration. What was once a personal ambition has evolved into a national conversation about continuity, opportunity and shared destiny.

“In 2027, it is not simply about giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu another term, the party concluded. It is about giving Nigeria the opportunity to complete the transformation that has begun.

“It is about our collective future. It is about our shared prosperity. It is about our common destiny. Awa lo kan! Nigeria’s turn to consolidate, progress and prosper,!” Lagos APC stated.