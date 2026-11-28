. Calls for urgent reconciliation of aggrieved members

By Steve Oko

Former Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh, has warned that internal contradictions, unresolved grievances and competing political ambitions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) pose a major threat to President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Ikoh, in a strong-worded statement he personally issued on Saturday, called for the urgent reconciliation of aggrieved party stakeholders before internal disagreements undermine the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The former minister recalled an earlier warning by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the unveiling of the Ariwa for Asiwaju (A4A) campaign headquarters in Abuja, urging the APC not to take them lightly.

He quoted Shettima as saying that:“Honestly, I am not afraid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I am not afraid of a diminished Peter Obi. But I am more afraid of internal contradictions within our household. If we unite as a people, as a family, we will conquer,” .

Ikoh expressed worry that:’the statement drew little or no concern amongst the leadership hierarchy of the APC and the principal officers at the Presidential Villa as if a deep sleep was cast over the people’s subconsciousness.”

He cautioned that failure to address the growing bitterness, distrust and crisis of confidence could result in self-inflicted political damage.

” In the recent times, cracks seem to have emerged within the APC as a result of the turn out of events in the last APC primary elections and individual political ambitions of some APC Governors , former Governors , legislators and stakeholders which have threatened the existing peace , enthusiasm and courage of the members of the ruling party going into the 2027 presidential and general election”, the statement read in part.

The former Minister declared that “it will amount to self inflicted injury should the prophetic assertion of Vice President Kashim Shettima be held with a pinch of salt by the leaders and Stakeholders of the APC and particularly the Progressives Governors Forum”.

The statement further read:”Barely less than two months to the Presidential and National Assembly elections , the party is yet to resolve lingering internal rifts and growing disaffections and belligerent disunity that laid credence to the fears which propelled the alarming statement by Vice President Shettima .

“The shortage of Time, nonchalant and complacent spirit in taking diplomatic steps and measures at resolving myriads of bitterness , distrust , and crisis of confidence within the rank and file of the party’s critical stakeholders can be mitigated from the standpoint of the Progressives Governors Forum led by its Chairman , Gov. Hope Uzodinma who dubs as the Director General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors .

“Mounting multifarious distractions on President Bola Tiinubu by key players in the polity who nurse realistic and unrealistic political ambitions tend to derail Mr President’s focus on rebuilding and repositioning the party in an attempt to usher in the much needed governance model for the unity of the Nation and it’s economic well-being .

“No meaningful progress can be made in the absence of peace and unity. Hence every dedicated party faithful should encourage the President to enthrust reliable and undivided attention on the ability of the Progressives Governors to chart the way for lasting peace and progress in the party , inorder to attain the expected overwhelming victory in the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections”.

The former Minister commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma for demonstrating capacity to deliver Mr President, and urged support for him.

“His Excellency, Governor Hope had in the past and until now demonstrated his capacity to weather the political storm and navigate the APC to victory in a collective common front through proven human management ability and spirit of servitude .

“This is demonstrated in his well organized and structured Renewed Hope Ambassadors , a much relied upon Presidential Campaign Structure of Mr President . The group as presently constituted has a 25 man Polling Units Coordinators in the 176 ,845 the Polling Units throughout the country . An unimaginable political structural accomplishment that guarantees the desired victory in the polls.”

Ikoh, who is the Abia State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, said the group, under Uzodinma’s leadership as Director-General, had established a nationwide grassroots structure with 25 coordinators in each of the country’s 176,845 polling units.

He disclosed that the Abia chapter had commenced training coordinators across the state’s 4,062 polling units to equip them for their responsibilities before and during the elections.

He said the coordinators had also been charged with mobilising voters for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Ikoh urged party members to concentrate on reconciliation, grassroots mobilisation and electoral preparedness rather than premature political calculations, personality clashes and divisions along primordial lines.

He stressed that unity within the APC was essential, and called on party leaders and stakeholders to rally behind Tinubu and the Uzodimma-led governors in addressing internal disagreements and preparing for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.