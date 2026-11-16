2027: Tinubu’ll get over 80% votes in Ebonyi, Nwifuru vows

Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has vowed to deliver more than 80 per cent of the state’s votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, citing what he described as the President’s contributions to the state and its people.

Nwifuru said Tinubu had demonstrated commitment to Ebonyi through key appointments, particularly the appointment of former Governor David Umahi as Minister of Works.

The governor spoke during the inauguration of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Door-to-Door Campaign Movement at Unity Square, Abakaliki, where he also commended the group’s initiator, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for mobilising support for the President’s re-election.

He described Umahi’s appointment as a significant recognition of the South-East, noting that the region had not previously occupied the position of Minister of Works.

“Most importantly, like we said during the presidential campaign inauguration here, he has appointed our son, our brother, our ally, our father, the Minister of Works of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And he is a true supporter of our dear President.

“I am feeling very, very grateful to our dear brother, Tompolo, for this show of love and show of gratitude,” he said.

Nwifuru described Tinubu as an exceptional leader who had supported youths and other Nigerians, adding that his administration’s actions had strengthened the state’s commitment to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the President’s appointments and other interventions had convinced the people of Ebonyi to support his re-election bid.

“We do not want anybody to embarrass us because what the President has done to us has convinced us. And we are ready to vote for him beyond 80 per cent.

“Our people are well educated. They are well enlightened. They are aware of the sacrifices Mr President has made,” the governor said.

He also urged residents to vote massively for APC candidates in the 2027 elections, describing the party’s performance in the state as deserving of electoral support.

“And the party has done tremendously well for our people here. We are indebted to the party. And to pay the party back is to vote for APC party massively from top to bottom,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Government Tompolo, who was represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Kestin Pondi, said the movement was established to take the President’s re-election campaign directly to households across the country.

Pondi described Tinubu as a courageous leader who had embarked on economic reforms from the beginning of his administration and sustained them despite the challenges.

He said the movement’s slogan, “Every Door Matters”, reflected its commitment to reaching Nigerians at the grassroots and mobilising support for the President.

According to him, Tinubu’s policies, including the removal of petrol subsidy, had helped state governments meet their salary obligations and address economic challenges.

He also claimed that the naira was strengthening, the economy was stabilising and fuel queues had eased under the administration.

“Today, we are not having fuel queues, though we are almost in December, because President Tinubu knows what he is doing. And we need to give him another four years for him to consolidate on what he has started,” Pondi said.

He disclosed that the movement had visited 26 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, as part of its nationwide mobilisation campaign.

Pondi said the group had brought 25 campaign vehicles fitted with speakers, microphones, amplifiers and generators to Ebonyi State to facilitate its grassroots mobilisation.

He said the vehicles would be deployed to take the movement’s message to communities across the state.