The presidential candidate of the Action Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has ruled out including President Bola Tinubu in his proposed government of national unity if elected in 2027, accusing the president of failing to honour an agreement they reached ahead of the 2023 election.

Makinde, however, said he would consider appointing capable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into his government, insisting that there were decent people in the ruling party who could contribute to governance.

He stated this during an interview on The Rooftop Podcast, where he was asked whether he would bring former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Tinubu into his government if elected.

“Perhaps not President Tinubu, but there are still decent people in APC as well. I’ll tap them and they are Nigerians,” Makinde said.

Asked whether he did not consider Tinubu decent, the governor said his position was informed by his experience working with the president during the 2023 election, when an agreement on a government of national unity was allegedly reached but not fulfilled.

“Well, not in that context. I mean, I worked for him in 2023. We agreed on a government of national unity. He did not fulfil it,” he said.

Makinde explained that the agreement was part of the position taken by the PDP G5 governors, who broke ranks with the party’s leadership ahead of the 2023 presidential election, saying they wanted an inclusive government that would draw competent Nigerians from across the country, irrespective of political affiliation.

“We came from the PDP as G5 and we said, ‘Look, this is not going to be a government of APC. It should be a government where you tap people from all across the country. Go to every corner of the country, pick and choose people that can help you know to sort some of this out,’” he said.

The APM candidate said the idea of a government of national unity was not new, citing the administration of the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, as an example of efforts to bring prominent Nigerians into government to ease political tensions.

He recalled that following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Abacha appointed prominent figures, including former Lagos State governor Lateef Jakande and businessman Alex Ibru, to his government.

Makinde said the appointments were intended to calm tensions and pacify aggrieved Nigerians.

“And it’s been done before. After the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections, and General Abacha came into government, they went and tapped Alhaji Jakande, Alex Ibru, all of those were geared towards bringing down the temperature in the country and ensuring that where there are angry people, they are being pacified,” he said.

He accused Tinubu of failing to replicate such an inclusive approach, alleging that the president’s appointments were largely drawn from his political circle.

“Tinubu didn’t do that at all. All his appointees are from Bourdillon,” Makinde said.

He said his proposed government would instead seek out individuals from different parts of the country who could contribute to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, regardless of their party affiliations.