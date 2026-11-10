2027: Tinubu will win, he has no competition — Orji Kalu

Sen Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, declaring that the President has no serious political challenger.

Kalu made the prediction on Monday during an appearance on Arise PrimeTime, the flagship evening current affairs programme of Arise News Television, where he defended Tinubu’s economic reforms and declared that Nigeria’s economy had stabilised.

The former Senate Chief Whip, who chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, also defended the administration against criticism over the economic hardship associated with its policies.

He argued that Tinubu had stabilised the economy at the macroeconomic level, saying the major challenge now was to translate that progress into improved living conditions for households and businesses.

“President Tinubu has been able to stabilise this economy on the macro level. What we are battling now, having stabilised the economy on the macro level, is the micro level,” he said.

Kalu said the administration’s next priority should be to boost agricultural production, improve security and create an enabling environment for manufacturers to access raw materials and increase production capacity.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, he maintained that the country was beginning to experience greater economic predictability, arguing that reforms often come with temporary hardships.

He also credited Tinubu with improving Nigeria’s international economic relations, saying the country was increasingly attracting the attention of foreign investors.

On the 2027 presidential election, the senator dismissed the opposition’s chances, insisting that Tinubu would secure another four-year term.

“President Tinubu will win. President Tinubu has no competition. The APC’s electoral strength goes beyond the personality of the President. The ruling party enjoys a broad political structure and substantial grassroots support across the country.

“What we are seeing on social media is not what is on the ground. Our party is very huge, and the supporters of that party are large. We have huge numbers of people supporting this party,” he said.

Kalu added that APC lawmakers and other political stakeholders were already mobilising to consolidate the party’s electoral strength in their respective constituencies ahead of the election.

He also appealed for political stability, urging Nigerians to prioritise national unity and allow elected presidents to complete their constitutionally permitted terms.

“The unity of this country is very important. Let’s not question the unity. We allowed President Buhari to do his eight years and go, and we must allow Tinubu to do his eight years and go,” he said.

Defending the economic reforms, Kalu urged Nigerians to consider their long-term objectives rather than focus solely on the immediate hardship associated with their implementation.

“You can’t do reform without people suffering. You cannot; it’s not possible,” he said.

On his political relationship with the Igbo political establishment, his decision to remain in the All Progressives Congress and his future political ambitions, Kalu maintained that his choices were guided by his assessment of national development and loyalty to his party rather than ethnic considerations.

Vanguard Newspaper