By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Tinubu-Uba Sani Consolidation Front (TUSCOF) has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, will overcome opposition challenges and secure victory in the 2027 general elections.

The group attributed its optimism to what it described as internal wrangling, weakness and uncertainty within opposition parties, insisting that neither Tinubu nor Uba Sani faces a formidable political challenge ahead of the elections.

Chairman of TUSCOF, Mohammed Sada Jalal, stated this while interacting with journalists ahead of the inauguration of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign committee.

Jalal said Uba Sani’s performance in education, healthcare, infrastructure and human development had strengthened the ruling party’s political standing in Kaduna State.

He particularly commended the governor’s efforts to promote political and social cohesion, describing his attempts to bridge longstanding divisions between Kaduna North and Southern Kaduna as one of the administration’s major achievements.

Responding to criticisms over the distribution of projects and political appointments, Jalal maintained that the governor had demonstrated fairness in spreading development and government opportunities across the state.

He cited road projects in Zone One and the number of government appointees from Zaria as evidence that the administration had not concentrated development or political appointments in any particular area.

On insecurity and economic hardship, the TUSCOF chairman acknowledged that persistent attacks on communities and the rising cost of living remained serious concerns that could affect the APC’s electoral fortunes.

He, however, argued that the challenges would not be sufficient to deny the ruling party victory in 2027, recalling that similar concerns existed during the 2023 general elections when the APC won the presidential contest.

Jalal also blamed Nigeria’s electricity crisis for the difficulties confronting businesses and the wider economy, faulting the outcome of the power sector privatisation undertaken under the administration in which former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar served.

On the debate surrounding the 2027 presidential contest and power rotation, he defended Tinubu’s re-election bid, arguing that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year presidential tenure under the existing political arrangement.

He urged northern political leaders to reciprocate the support Tinubu had extended to the region, particularly his role in supporting former President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence and political leadership.

Jalal also called on Kaduna residents to support the President’s second-term ambition, citing federal infrastructure projects in the state, including the Abuja-Kaduna highway and railway projects.

The TUSCOF chairman dismissed suggestions that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his son, Bello El-Rufai, could pose a serious electoral threat to the APC.

He specifically predicted that Bello El-Rufai would lose his next election, although he did not provide details to support the prediction.

On reported political differences between Uba Sani and his predecessor, Jalal expressed optimism that the disagreement could eventually be resolved, describing political differences as part of the dynamics of democratic competition.

Speaking on TUSCOF’s preparations for the 2027 elections, he disclosed that the group had established organisational structures to mobilise support for Tinubu and Uba Sani.

According to him, the organisation has a constitution, a bank account and formal registration, while more than 50 patrons and about 60 advisers have also been appointed.

He said the group’s structure was modelled after a campaign council, adding that its membership included individuals with experience in previous political campaigns.

Jalal, who said he participated in earlier campaign organisations, including the 2023 presidential campaign, expressed confidence that the experience and structures assembled by TUSCOF would strengthen its mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.