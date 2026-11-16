2027: Tinubu, Oborevwori assured of victory in Delta — Olejeme

By Precious Enaike

The Zonal Director, South-South Election Planning, Coordination, Monitoring and Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other APC candidates will win the 2027 general elections.

Olejeme attributed her optimism to what she described as the growing strength of grassroots mobilisation within the party’s campaign structure, particularly in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

She spoke at the Oshimili South Arcade, Asaba, where she joined other party leaders in welcoming Oborevwori, his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other members of the State Campaign Council to the local government.

The former boss of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) assured the governor that her council was prepared to mobilise support for all APC candidates in the area.

Addressing party supporters, traders, youths and other residents at the rally, Olejeme expressed confidence that sustained grassroots engagement would translate into overwhelming electoral support for the APC.

She said, “My Governor, we are here to tell you that Tinubu has already won. All APC candidates have already won. Mr. Governor, Oshimili South is the capital of government, and we trust and believe in you.

“Based on the work we have done so far at the grassroots, I can assure you that we have already delivered President Tinubu and you, our confirmed Governor.”

Olejeme, however, urged residents and party supporters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that grassroots mobilisation must be backed by active participation in the electoral process.

“I have only one request to make: Go and make sure you collect your PVC. Your PVC is what will give us this victory. Collect your PVC; it is very important because we are already set for victory. We have reached our promised land, and your PVC is of immense importance at this point,” she said.

She described Oborevwori as a performing governor who had exceeded expectations, while applauding Tinubu for what she called his achievements in office.

Olejeme urged Nigerians to give the President another mandate in 2027, arguing that his performance deserved a second term.

“Our Governor has performed very well. Governor Oborevwori is the best in Africa. President Tinubu has done so much that the people are not talking about. For the good work he has done, we have to give him more work to do by re-electing him in the 2027 general election,” she said.

She expressed confidence that Tinubu, Oborevwori, senators and other APC candidates would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.