Benjamin Kalu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled the promise made to the Igbo after the civil war in 1970.

He noted that at the end of the civil war, the federal government had announced the policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation to rebuild Igbo land, alleging that successive administrations failed to implement the policy.

The Deputy Speaker stated that Tinubu is the only president that has made meaningful efforts in implementing the policy by establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and putting up infrastructural projects and political appointments across the South East zone.

Kalu, who stated this in Umuahia during the donation of 25 vehicles to the Abia State chapter of the Door to Door mobilisation by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, urged the Igbo to re-elect the president to finish his job in the next four years.

“For over 50 years, nobody was able to fulfil the promise made to the Igbo after the civil war. Gone are the days of promise. Today, President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled the promise he has given the South East Development Commission (SEDC). He has also given the SEDC the permission to open what is known as the South East Investment Company. And he has funded the company with billions of Naira.

“Today, the company has started the project of piping gas across the Southeast. The companies in Lagos and Kano will start coming to build in the Southeast. This is the president that Tompolo wants us to support.

“Across the South East, more roads are springing up because our son is the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi. I can’t remember the last time an Igbo man was the Minister of Works. Umahi has been making us proud. The President also appointed Ojukwu as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and another Igbo as the Chief of Naval Staff. The Minister of State for Finance is also an Igbo.

“The President has also invested money in securing our lives and properties. The Ministry of Defence budget has increased; employment in the military and police is increasing. The president has also supported state police. Salaries are not being owed because Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy and released more money for the sub-nations.

He urged the Igbo to reject anyone who is campaigning for the South East zone to serve for only a four-year term, stressing that when the time comes, the zone would take eight years, as others have done.

“Reject them when they come to you that they have signed an agreement for the Igbo to serve for only four years. The Igbo will not wait after 60 years to receive power for only four years. We didn’t wait for 60 years for the Igbo to take only half the bread. Other zones have done right years; when the time comes, the Igbo will take eight years, not four years.”