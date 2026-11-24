Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term goes beyond political rhetoric, citing his record of developing leaders and establishing governance structures.

He also described his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as a tested and trusted leader capable of sustaining the development trajectory of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday at the presentation of a volume of the Eminent Nigerian Series and the Obini Oshogbo Legacy Initiative for Development, featuring a 32-chapter publication titled Lagos: The Making of Africa’s Megacity: Urban Leadership and Transformation.

The event, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, provided an opportunity for discussions on the state’s governance journey, development under the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus agenda and the forthcoming political season.

Speaking on Tinubu’s record as a former governor of Lagos and his current role as President, Sanwo-Olu said successive administrations had built on the governance structures established under his leadership.

He argued that support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition should be based on what he described as his record in leadership development and governance rather than campaign slogans.

The governor said Tinubu had nurtured leaders who were now serving at the national level and urged Nigerians to make informed choices during the forthcoming political season.

He also referred to recent national engagements, including a town hall meeting between the President and members of the Igbo community, saying the country needed to move beyond ethnic and religious divisions towards greater national inclusion.

On the succession question in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said governing a megacity required experience, institutional knowledge and consistent policy implementation.

He identified transportation, housing, healthcare, education, security and economic opportunities as critical areas requiring sustained attention.

Speaking on Hamzat’s Ileri (Promise) vision, the governor said his deputy was positioned to build on the contributions of successive administrations led by Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and the current government.

Sanwo-Olu cautioned against what he described as trial-and-error leadership, arguing that the management of Lagos required a leader familiar with the state’s governance structure and development priorities.

He also commended the organisers and editors of the Eminent Nigerian Series for documenting the experiences of ordinary citizens alongside academic assessments of the state’s development.

According to him, the publication provides an account of Lagos’s transformation through successive administrations rather than attributing its development to one individual.

In his remarks, Hamzat described Lagos as a product of contributions from successive leaders and residents from different backgrounds.

He said sustaining the state’s development required preserving existing foundations and entrusting leadership to people who understood its history, institutional structure and challenges.

Earlier, the founder of the Eminent Nigerians Series, Prince Bimbo Folayan, said the publication was the product of independent research and assessments by Nigerian and international authors and editors.

He disclosed that the research team visited several projects across the state, including the Tolu School Complex in Ajegunle, the 300-bed Ojo General Hospital, housing schemes in Igando and Ikorodu, food hubs in Mushin and Agege, and the Lagos Blue Line rail service.

Folayan said the publication went beyond documenting infrastructure projects to examine their impact on residents, particularly vulnerable groups and young people.

He added that the initiative would be complemented by a documentary intended for international distribution and a youth development programme known as the Sanwo-Olu Legacy Initiative for Development (SOLID).

According to him, SOLID is designed to equip young people with relevant skills, mentorship, enterprise support and access to employment opportunities.

He said the pilot programme, scheduled to begin in 2027, would target at least 10 participants from each of the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

Folayan added that the organisers were exploring international grant opportunities to finance the programme.

The book was reviewed by Professor Maryam Quadri, a political scientist at the University of Lagos.