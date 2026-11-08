2027: Tinubu delayed tax collection over fear of election – Kwankwaso warned

Kwankwaso

Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

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‎The Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration delayed the collection of taxes under the newly enacted tax laws for fear of losing the 2027 general election.

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‎Kwankwaso made the allegation while speaking at the inauguration of the NDC campaign council in Jigawa State, held in Dutse, the state capital.

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‎He claimed that although the tax reform bills had been passed into law, the Federal Government was reluctant to commence their implementation because of concerns over the possible political consequences ahead of the elections.

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‎“The bill has been passed into law, but the Federal Government is now afraid of losing the election. That is why it has delayed the collection,” he said.

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‎Kwankwaso warned that Nigerians could face increased tax collection if the ruling party secures another electoral mandate in 2027.

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‎“As soon as they get a second chance, God forbid, Nigerians will suffer from different kinds of tax collection. They will start going from house to house, checking even under your bed to collect taxes,” he added.

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‎“The worst part of it is that the session for the approval of the tax bill was chaired by one of us from Kano. Even the Senate President intentionally refused to attend because he did not want to be part of it,” Kwankwaso alleged.

“NDC is there for Nigerians, when you give us your mandate we will cancel all such unnecessary taxes, we will provide quality education and sponsor your child’s education”

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‎Kwankwaso urged Nigerians not to give second chance to All progressives Congress, APC saying that, re-election of APC is joepadizig the future of the country.