2027: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi not there for Nigeria — Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Jigawa State Governor and PDP chieftain, Sule Lamido, has dismissed President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as unsuitable options for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

Lamido stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, where he was asked which of the three political figures could attract the Northern vote in the forthcoming presidential election.

Giving his assessment, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said none of the three contenders was in a position to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He said, “Look, from my own personal opinion, in my view, voting should depend on who is the person with the right kind of quality and calibre to be able to address the same problem. Peter Obi, Tinubu, Atiku — none of them is there for Nigeria.”

The former Jigawa governor also declared his support for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Professor Sandy Onor, insisting that he remained committed to the opposition party and would not vote for Tinubu in 2027.

Asked whether he had endorsed Tinubu for a second term, Lamido said he remained a PDP member and would vote for his party’s candidate.

He said, “I am PDP through and through. I am voting for my candidate, Professor Sandy Onor; that is my candidate. What I’m saying is that we have somebody called Professor Onor on that ballot. I’m voting him.”

Lamido’s remarks come amid controversy over claims that he had endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid after Vice-President Kashim Shettima reportedly listed him among former Jigawa governors backing the President ahead of 2027.

However, the Jigawa State chapter of the PDP had earlier dismissed the claim, insisting that Lamido had neither endorsed Tinubu nor defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.