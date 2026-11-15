2027: This is your government, Youth Minister courts young voters for Tinubu’s second term

…Says reforms are painful, but Nigeria is moving forward

…‘President is fixing what previous governments left broken’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Comrade Ayodele Olawande is the Minister of Youth Development. Olawande is one of the youngest ministers the country has had. In this interview, he speaks about the efforts by President Bola Tinubu to create an enabling environment for youth participation in governance.

The minister appeals to youths to reciprocate the gesture of the Federal Government by coming out en masse to vote for Tinubu on January 16, 2027 presidential election. According to him, the President is fixing and stabilising the economy among other things he is doing. Excerpts:

What is the outcome of the youth conference that you just rounded off?



We just ended the youth conference. We are now compiling the recommendations, which will be delivered personally to Mr. President.



They will be split into three areas—judiciary, legislature, and executive—so that all arms of government can work together and put things in the right direction. What we are saying is that we want a quick response. When Mr. President closed the conference, he said that all the recommendations must be implemented. As soon as we finish putting the recommendations together, we will make them public for the Nigerian youth to see. It was a comprehensive conversation, with contributions from all zones online. We are in a digital age, and we are ensuring that the process is not politicised. I am happy that it is coming at this particular time because every politician should be on the ground campaigning. We should have young people in their federal constituencies and local governments who may not otherwise have the opportunity to contribute to such an initiative. It pushes them in the right direction, gives them a voice, and brings together what they have said with contributions gathered online, from the Diaspora, and from other sources. That is how we can produce a robust resolution to push for. That is what we have done.

What are some of the key demands of the youths?



There are a lot of demands. I do not want to give them away. I want to focus on their resolutions and recommendations; I do not speak ahead of them.

You are in charge of the Youth Directorate for the APC Presidential Campaign Council. What are the expectations?



The expectation is that, for the first time in the history of this country, we will have a Presidential Campaign Council that goes back to the wards and units to hunt for, engage, plead with, explain to, and canvass support from young people in every ward and every unit. We have seen enough. The youth are not only in Abuja. They reside in the units, local governments, wards, and states, and that is where the votes will come from. As the Director-General, I will say that, for the first time in the history of politics, a President or presidential campaign has given the Youth Directorate to young people, just as he did with the ministry and the government. We are saying that it is best for us to go out and engage the youth, rather than run programmes only in Abuja. That is why we have inaugurated structures in the zones, where we can stay in touch with young people. We are moving around to encourage them, tell them, and explain that one of the first things this government has done for young people is to give them access to quality education and skills, including through schools and technical and vocational education and training. Even after school, young people now have access to opportunities through the reform of agencies, parastatals, and institutions that are over 53 years old. We are saying that this government is youth-friendly and youth-focused. Everything about this government is about young people. If somebody tells you that you must go to school, what happens after you leave school? You may have to repay tuition fees or a loan you took. This government is putting everything together to stabilise the economy and create an enabling environment for young people to thrive. Whether the initiative is infrastructural, social, or economic, it is for young people.

So, what is your expectation from the youth in the January 16 election? Are they going to repay Mr. President for what he has done for them?



When you look at the APC as a party, in terms of registration, young people make up more than 60 per cent. There is no way you can tell me that the youth will not determine the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Look at the rallies we have attended. We went to Jigawa, and the rallies we have held—young people were everywhere. You cannot see only old people at those rallies. What young people are saying is that they are fully in support of re-electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You will also see the enthusiasm in the movements being formed. It is not only about politicians. You have technocrats, people who have never been in politics before, and people doing things differently who are now joining this movement. Look at the Door-to-Door campaign. Look at the City Boy Movement. Look at the many movements made up of young people coming together. What is realistic is visible. We are set to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do not forget that not everybody will like you. Not everybody will like your face. We are not saying everybody should like us, but this is our product, and this is what our product can achieve. It is about legacy. Legacy is not only for the present; it is even more for those coming behind us. This is not a story about what one person wants now. It is about the economic challenges this government is addressing, the opportunities it is creating, and the progress it is making. We are pleading with young people. We are appealing to them and telling them that this is their government. This is a government that has seen them, heard them, listened to them, and recognised the need to give young people an opportunity. Go and write it: this is a government that has encouraged young people to be in power. It has given visibility to young people in their 30s in a democratically elected government. No government has done that. No president has done that. That is why I say this is a youth-centric government. It is about what young people can do, so that, at the end of the day, many young people will be empowered after this government. This government has also promoted and provided opportunities for more young women, and the President has sent a bill to the National Assembly. It has also shown interest in persons with disabilities. It has tried to build, empower, and support young people productively. It is partnering with the private sector to give young people something visible. But the most important thing is that the President is working to provide an enabling environment for young people to thrive.

What gives you the confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected on January 16?



Talking like a politician, there is no doubt about that—no single doubt—because we are the government in power. There will be a lot of back and forth. We understand that, and we know that many people will come up with different opinions. Everybody has an opinion. But we are confident in the work the President has done and in everything that has been achieved. We are coasting home to victory. I have not even seen any political party campaigning now. Maybe you have seen one. I have not seen anyone campaigning. Everybody is looking for a miracle, but we cannot do that. We need to talk to the people, and that is what we are doing. It is not just about town halls. When there is a town hall, we are there. When there is a road-show, we are there. When it is a normal campaign, we are there. The President will be here; the Vice President will be there. We divide ourselves. The Director-General will be here; the youth will be there.



Tomorrow, you will see me in Ondo; the next day in Kebbi; and the day after in Sokoto. That tells you that we have the confidence to reach our people and win this election. Anyone has the right to contest, but it is the right of the people to choose whoever they want. With the clear vision we have now, the President is coasting home to victory, no doubt about that.

But some people argue that the reforms introduced by the government have brought hardship, which may affect the party’s chances in the January 16 presidential election. What is your take?



Rome was not built in a day. It is a gradual process. I can tell you for free that many Nigerians, especially young people, are beginning to understand that if previous governments had done what this government has done, we would probably be in a better place by now. Many people understand how things are being done. Fine, we are not ruling out hardship, but the question we keep asking is: Did we create the hardship? Are we recycling the same people, or are we putting in people who can solve these problems once and for all? One thing about the President that many people do not talk about is that he is a “can-do” president. He will tell you what he wants to do, and he does it. Look at many of those complaining about the government. A good number of them are minorities who benefited from corruption. We are saying that corruption must end so that the masses can benefit. How can the masses benefit if the system remains the same? Nobody is born and starts talking on the same day. If anybody can do that, let them bring the person. But if there is none, then change is a gradual process. It is like a tree that has been damaged or spoiled. You have to work on it, nurture it, and ensure it germinates again, brings out leaves, and eventually bears fruit. So, we are not saying there are no issues. We are not saying everything is flowing smoothly. We are not saying there are no backlogs. But we are saying we are moving in the right direction. The economy is being stabilised, and the country is moving from backwardness towards progress.

If you give this President another chance to continue, many people will come back to this country and say, “So this country can be like this.”



Even today, in the international community, the naira is waxing stronger. How long has the naira been as strong as it is now? How long have we been dealing with IMF issues? You can go anywhere as a Nigerian now, and there is respect. The President and the government have restored respect for Nigeria.

What will be your advice to the youth ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election?



I want to tell young people that this is your government. This government is for you. It is for our future. It is for all of us to realise what we are capable of. It is for us to take a stand, gain momentum, and gain visibility as young people. The government is for us. It wants to provide an enabling environment for us to thrive. I am begging. I am pleading. I am telling young people that what the Yoruba call suru—patience—grows many things. A little patience can change many lives. A little patience can make you whatever you want to be. As a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, coming from the street and rising to where I am, I can tell you that one thing that has been our watchword is “the people first.” We will put the people first to the end. I am promising you. I am giving you my word that this country belongs to all of us. Nobody can come and change or transform this country except us. That is why we are putting in all the effort. Relax. We are going to fix this country, and we are going to fix it together.