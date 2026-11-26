Olu Fasan

Nigeria’s next general elections in 2027 will kick off on January 16 with the Presidential and National Assembly polls. Next year’s general elections will be the eighth consecutive one since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, marking the country’s longest period of electoral democracy. In a sense, that’s worth celebrating, given the history of military interventions in Nigeria. Yet hardly anyone will describe Nigeria as a proper representative democracy where elections are free, fair, transparent and credible. Nigeria has long had an endless cycle of undemocratic elections, with elections characterised by violence, vote-buying, abuse of incumbency and outright rigging. Thus, it’s never viewed as a true representative democracy.

For instance, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual Democracy Index has consistently ranked Nigeria as a “hybrid regime”. The fact that Nigeria is classified as a “regime”, not a “democracy”, shows that it lacks the key elements of a true democracy. According to the EIU, hybrid regimes have the following characteristics: “Elections have substantial irregularities that often prevent them from being both free and fair. Government pressure on opposition parties and candidates may be common. Serious weaknesses are more prevalent than in flawed democracies—in political culture, functioning of government, and political participation. Corruption tends to be widespread, and the rule of law is weak. Civil society is weak. Typically, there is harassment of and pressure on journalists, and the judiciary is not independent.” Do these characteristics not describe Nigerian democracy? Of course, they do! Truth is, electoral democracy is in a terrible state in Nigeria.

Yet, conducting democratic elections is not rocket science. Elections are based on rules and will succeed if the practitioners adhere to the rules. As we approach the 2027 general elections, it’s important to remind ourselves of those rules. In their book Political Systems of the World, Denis and Ian Derbyshire list seven criteria for credible elections. They are: 1) All adults should have the right to vote; 2) The ballot should be cast freely without intimidation; 3) Elections should be held within prescribed time limits and in accordance with constitutional rules; 4) All candidates should be free to openly campaign; 5) All parties and candidates should be able to get their messages across; 6) The campaign and vote counting should be supervised by an impartial electoral body; 7) All parties and candidates should accept the adjudged results, and power should be handed over to the successful party within a prescribed timetable. Sadly, most of these criteria are blatantly violated in Nigerian elections.

Take the first condition: “All adults should have the right to vote”. Well, millions of adult Nigerians are disenfranchised in every election. A major threat to the right to vote in Nigeria is the lack of accuracy and credibility of the voters’ register. Recently, the discovery of AI-generated photographs in INEC’s preliminary register sparked concerns about electoral manipulation. The fears are justified because an accurate and credible voters’ register is central to the integrity of any election. Yet, the voter register is subject to manipulation in Nigerian elections. For the integrity of the 2027 polls, no election technology should be manipulated to disenfranchise any eligible voter or thwart their wishes.

The second criterion says, “The ballot should be cast freely without intimidation”. But voter intimidation is a recurring feature of Nigerian elections. Electoral violence has already reared its ugly head ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the disruption of campaign rallies, the ambushing of campaign convoys and the physical assault of opponents, such as the recent beating of the pro-APC Hausa praise singer Dauda Kahutu, otherwise known as Rarara, at the National Mosque in Abuja. Next year’s general elections look likely to be very violent, but such violence intimidates voters and causes low turnout. Truth is, the disenfranchisement of voters and voter intimidation are real enemies of credible elections; sadly, they already cast a pall over the 2027 general election.

Then consider two other criteria of credible polls, namely: “All candidates should be free to openly campaign and all parties should be able to get their messages across”. In Nigerian elections, opposition parties and candidates are often not free to campaign openly and, thus, unable to disseminate their messages. Recently, as I travelled around Lagos during my ongoing visit to Nigeria, I noticed that only the campaign posters of President Bola Tinubu and those of other APC Lagos State candidates are visible everywhere in the state. You could hardly see the posters of Peter Obi and his party or of Atiku Abubakar and his party. One explanation is that Tinubu had “locked down” Lagos State and that no opposition party or candidate could campaign freely in the state, even though Tinubu lost Lagos State in 2023. But across the country, there is widespread destruction of opposition parties’ campaign billboards, while some state governments restrict opposition access to public spaces by imposing high fees, prohibitive charges and other stringent conditions on the use of campaign venues. Yet, elections cannot be free and fair where a ruling party abuses its incumbency and stifles the opposition’s campaign activities before an election.

Which brings us to another violation of the rules of credible elections: the prevalence of vote-buying. According to a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 22 per cent of Nigerians reported that they were personally offered money in exchange for a vote before or during the 2023 general election, while nine per cent said they were offered another favour. But beyond such individual vote-buying, there’s the more blatant pre-election bribe by the incumbent through the distribution of money and so-called palliatives ahead of elections. In a communiqué after their recent conference, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, observed that “the offer of a few months’ cuts in fuel price to a section of the populace and the alleged distribution of N50,000 as a national family support to the vulnerable” would not address the real problems. What’s more, coming just a few months before a general election, the “offer” amounts to voter inducement, which erodes the credibility of any democratic election.

The last criterion of credible elections, according to Denis and Ian Derbyshire, is that “the campaign and vote counting should be supervised by an impartial electoral body.” The key phrase is “an impartial electoral body.” But few people can vouch for the impartiality of INEC, based on its record of conducting deeply flawed elections, such as the 2023 presidential election. Except for Professor Attahiru Jega, all previous chairmen of INEC had their independence and impartiality questioned. Unfortunately, the current INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, has not inspired much confidence as to his independence and impartiality, but he has a chance to prove sceptics wrong with his conduct of next year’s presidential election. In sum, free, fair, transparent and credible general elections are possible in Nigeria, but that requires strict adherence to universal rules.

Unfortunately, previous experiences and ongoing behaviours do not engender much hope for the credibility of next year’s general elections. Yet, we must still hope for the best. So, fingers crossed!

A heartfelt thank you!

Last week, on Saturday, November 21, family, relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered in Ondo Town to celebrate the life of my late father, Pa Olanisimi Fasan, who died in March this year, aged 97. It was a spectacular event. I am filled with gratitude to God Almighty, who made it a great event and ensured the safe travels of those who went to Ondo for the occasion. The beloved Uncle Sam, Vanguard Publisher, and Eze Anaba, the Editor, were fully supportive, sending a four-man team, led by the Deputy Editor, Kunle Adekoya, to grace the event, while also publicising it through generous advertisements and coverage. I am grateful to the Vanguard family. I thank Mr Yemi Akeju, Mrs Bola Akeju and Mrs Toyin Olumoko, who honoured me with their presence, as well as Muyiwa Akintunde and Dr Victor Bamidele Dada, who came with his grandson, Dotun. The musician, Emperor Ade, son of the legendary King Sunny Ade, put up a superb performance. I thank him. Finally, I am grateful to all those not mentioned in this short piece who joined me to honour my late father. Thank you all!