2027: Support group targets 3.7m votes for Tinubu, Shettima

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO – A grassroots mobilisation organisation, Global Survival for Grassroots Development and Empowerment Initiative (GSGDI), has announced plans to mobilise 3.7 million votes for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 general elections.

The target was announced following the organisation’s National Executive Council conference meeting in Abuja, where its leadership mapped out strategies to mobilise 100,000 votes in each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The National President of GSGDI, Ahmeed Olalekan Eshinlokun, said achieving the target would require discipline, sacrifice and collective responsibility among the organisation’s executives, members and grassroots coordinators.

He urged members across the country to obtain valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and remain actively prepared to participate in the electoral process.

Eshinlokun said the organisation’s nationwide mobilisation campaign would focus on political education, community engagement and responsible democratic participation.

He added that GSGDI planned to deploy its nationwide network to ensure that five representatives were assigned to every polling unit as part of its grassroots mobilisation strategy.