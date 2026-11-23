…Says PVC hoarding, a useless venture

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said some stakeholders are opposed to the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS in the 2027 general election because it will not allow them to rig the process.

This was as the commission warned against violent rhetoric, hoarding of voters’ cards or resisting the use of BVAs in some polling units. It also vowed that bad network will not affect results upload to the results viewing portal, while expressing its readiness to conduct a nationwide mock accreditation exercise this Saturday.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, made the disclosure on Monday at a forum for media executives in Abuja.

He said a false claim was gaining ground on social media that voters would not need their cards next year.

“Posts, many of them from anonymous or unverifiable accounts, are telling Nigerians that they will be able to vote in 2027 without their Permanent Voter Cards,” Haruna said, adding that the claim was spreading on X. “It is false.”

He cited the law. “Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 requires every person intending to vote to present a valid PVC for accreditation at the polling unit where he or she is registered. The BVAS confirms the voter; it does not replace the card. No PVC, no accreditation; no accreditation, no ballot paper.”

He warned that the falsehood could cost citizens their votes. “A citizen who believes it may never collect his or her card or may set out on election day without it and be turned away. That citizen will have been disenfranchised by a lie,” he said.

The commissioner said the Electoral Act 2026 makes the use of BVAS compulsory for voter accreditation and requires the upload of pictures of polling unit results to the IReV portal.

He urged the media to help voters collect their cards early, noting that “only 26.72 per cent of registered voters voted in the 2023 presidential election.”

Haruna said the commission would hold a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise on Saturday, 28 November, in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), covering two polling units per Registration Area.

“It is a test, not an election, and no winners or losers will be declared. A fault recorded on Saturday is the exercise doing its job,” he stated.

In a post on its X handle, the commission revealed that the mock exercise will be conducted in two polling units in each of the 8,838 registration areas nationwide, translating to 17,656 polling units across the country.

The presidential and National Assembly elections hold on Saturday, 16th January 2027, with governorship and State House of Assembly polls following on Saturday, 6th February 2027.

Haruna urged journalists to verify every viral claim before publishing it. “Treat every viral post, screenshot, audio clip and video as a lead to be checked, not a story to be run. In a few weeks, the Nigerian voter will make a decision in the privacy of a voting cubicle. What goes into that decision, the facts, the tone and the trust, will be shaped by what you publish between now and then. Let us make sure it is the truth,” he urged.

The commission also condemned violent rhetoric by politicians and their parties, saying it endangers all.

“I must now speak candidly about the tone of our public conversation. As the election draws near, we are witnessing a worrying rise in negative and threatening rhetoric: abusive exchanges between supporters of rival candidates, open threats against opponents, and sweeping attacks on the integrity of institutions, including this Commission and its staff, often before a single vote has been cast. Some of it appeals to ethnic or religious sentiment. Some of it hides behind a slogan. All of it carries a cost, because language that casts fellow citizens and electoral officials as enemies to be defeated, rather than compatriots to be persuaded, prepares the ground for violence.

“Consider the phrase ‘rig and die’, now widely repeated. Whatever its originators intend, and some insist it is aimed only at those who rig, a slogan that links an electoral offence to death is dangerous. At the polling unit, the people most exposed are not powerful politicians but ordinary Nigerians serving as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, collation officers and other ad hoc staff, alongside voters, party agents and observers. A charged crowd can easily mistake a delayed result, a technical difficulty or a rumour for rigging, and a mistake of that kind can never be undone.

“Rigging is a crime, and the Electoral Act 2026 prescribes penalties for it. The remedy lies in the law: vigilant observation, transparent results on IReV, formal complaints to the Commission and the security agencies and, where necessary, the courts. The right to life is guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution, and no one may take it on suspicion.

“I therefore appeal to political leaders and their supporters to retire such language. I appeal to you in the media not to amplify it as a headline, a hashtag or a trending topic. Report it where it is news, but with its context, the legal position and the safety of electoral officials in view. Threats of violence are not robust political debate; they are offences, and the security agencies have a duty to act on them. Nor should journalists themselves be intimidated for doing their work. A free press and a safe election go together,” he added.

On his part, Head of the Department of Information and Communication Technology ICT in the commission, Dr Lawrence Bayode, said any polling unit where the device is resisted will lose its results. “No BVAS, no election. Any polling unit where BVAS is resisted, any results produced from such unit will be automatically cancelled,” he said.

Bayode also dismissed the practice of stockpiling Permanent Voter Cards PVCs, saying the new technology had made it pointless.

“Before now, people bought PVCs and warehoused them, but with the introduction of BVAS, that is no longer possible because you must be present at the polling unit to use them,” he said.

He said the device authenticates the biometrics of the person presenting the card. “You can’t use another person’s PVC to vote. So far it is not your own; you cannot use it. This is because your biometrics are authenticated. So, the system allows for only one man, one vote. There is nobody who can vote in the 2027 election without PVC. Go and collect your PVCs now,” Bayode added.

On what happens if a device fails, he said technical officers would be on hand with backup systems. “They will fix the issue, and where they are unable to fix the issue, we have a replacement for the BVAS,” he said.

On fears that poor network coverage could derail the transmission of results, Bayode said accreditation does not depend on the internet. “The accreditation process does not work online. It is offline,” he said. Bayode explained that the devices carry SIM cards with offline capabilities. “In a situation where there is no network, the officials are still expected to upload the results at the polling unit level, and as they move to the collation centres, the results will automatically be uploaded to the IReV,” he said.

According to him, the same safety net applies higher up the chain. “If there is no network at the ward collation centres, the results would still be automatically uploaded at the local government level. And where there is still no network at the local government level, the commission is deploying satellite technology to ensure that the results are uploaded seamlessly,” Bayode added.

The forum was organised for the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts NISMA, the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria NPAN and other media executives, on ethical and professional standards in election reporting.