2027: Soludo urges politicians to keep off places of worship

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has urged politicians to keep politics away from places of worship, saying religious institutions should remain centres of spiritual growth and unity.

Soludo made the call during a visit to the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Inc., Onitsha, to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The ministry was founded by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje.

He said: “Politicians, keep off places of worship! I do not do politics in the house of God.

“I deliberately avoided church campaigns for six months before the last governorship election in Anambra.

“My visit to religious institutions is usually motivated by my commitment to ecumenism and responsibility as the father of all in the state”.

The governor described the anniversary as a significant milestone, noting that it marked maturity, preparation and a new phase in the ministry’s growth.

He recalled that his first encounter with the ministry was during the demolition of part of its structure by the state government to facilitate the dredging of the Sakamori drainage channel.

Soludo commended Odumeje for his contributions to charity and efforts towards societal development.

He also acknowledged the cleric’s support for the state’s campaign against criminal idolatry and activities of illegal traditional spiritual practitioners.

According to him, the advocacy, alongside the Anambra Homeland Security Law, has contributed to making the state safer.

Responding, Odumeje pledged continued partnership with the state government to drive progress and development.