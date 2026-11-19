Sekinat Osundiji

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has urged residents of the state to reconsider their voting pattern ahead of the 2027 presidential election, warning that political isolation could further weaken the South-East’s influence in national affairs.

Soludo made the appeal on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Anambra State, attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman and other party leaders and governors.

The governor described the rally as unique, noting that Anambra recorded only 5,111 votes, representing 0.8 per cent of the total votes cast for the APC during the 2023 presidential election.

He challenged residents to improve on the state’s previous performance in the 2027 election, pointing to the need for a different voting outcome.

Soludo, who said he had held town hall meetings across the state in recent weeks, appealed to residents to approach political discussions with reason rather than confrontation.

He acknowledged the grievances and frustrations among some residents over national political developments but maintained that the campaign should provide an opportunity for constructive engagement about Nigeria and the interests of the Igbo people.

The governor questioned whether the South-East could afford further political isolation, particularly after the economic losses associated with the Monday sit-at-home order in the region.

He said the region needed to consider the consequences of political isolation and explore ways of building alliances with other parts of the country.

“Can a people who have lost one full year of work in five years afford further political isolation?” Soludo asked.

Soludo also questioned what political leverage the Igbo people could exercise in a democracy beyond their votes and alliances with other regions.

He argued that the region’s participation in national political alliances was important to its ability to influence decisions and advance its interests.

“What do we have as leverage in a democracy other than our votes and alliances with the rest of the country?” he asked.

The governor also cautioned against dismissing the consequences of repeated electoral losses, insisting that the region must consider the political implications of its voting decisions.

“Losing has consequences,” he said.

Soludo advocated a political approach centred on building bridges across the country, saying greater engagement with other regions would create opportunities for the South-East.

He said the Igbo people needed a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria where they could live, work and thrive regardless of their location.

He added that the region could not afford to isolate itself from other parts of the country, particularly in the face of ethnic and religious intolerance.

“We cannot afford to lock ourselves up in one corner and breed lamentations. We need to get out and engage with Nigeria,” he said.

The governor maintained that building bridges and participating actively in national politics remained central to securing the political and economic interests of the Igbo people.