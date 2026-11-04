2027: Sokoto’ll deliver massive votes for Atiku — ADC candidate

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has assured the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, of massive electoral support from the state in the 2027 presidential election.

The candidate gave the assurance at the ADC presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto, pledging that the party would mobilise its supporters and grassroots structures across the state to secure victory for Atiku at the polls.

He said Sokoto’s support for the former Vice-President would be demonstrated through the ballot box, adding that the state was prepared to play a role in the ADC’s bid to win the 2027 presidential election.

“Your Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto is your home, and we will prove that in 2027,” the governorship candidate declared, amid reactions from party supporters at the campaign venue.

He further pledged that the ADC would work to translate the enthusiasm surrounding Atiku’s candidacy into votes, expressing confidence that the people of Sokoto would support the former Vice-President at the polls.

The candidate described the campaign flag-off as a significant milestone in the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that its message would resonate with voters in Sokoto State and beyond.

He urged party members, supporters and residents to remain united and committed to the ADC’s political objectives, stressing that grassroots mobilisation and participation would be crucial to achieving the party’s electoral goals.