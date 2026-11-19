…APC chairman lists Uba Sani’s achievements, says governor has fulfilled campaign promises

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has challenged opposition politicians criticising the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, to account for their records in office, blaming successive governments for the poverty and insecurity confronting the country.

Sani spoke on Thursday at the inauguration of the Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council and the flag-off of the party’s campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged residents to support the re-election bids of Tinubu and Uba Sani, arguing that those criticising the current administrations had previously occupied positions of authority but failed to deliver the transformation they now promise Nigerians.

Describing the large turnout at the event as an endorsement of Governor Uba Sani’s leadership, the former lawmaker said the governor had demonstrated courage, conviction and commitment to development during his three years in office.

He described the gathering as a reflection of the governor’s performance and a scorecard that deserved the support of the electorate.

“Most of those making noise and criticising the government should tell Nigerians what they achieved during the years they were in power. The poverty we are experiencing today is a consequence of their failures. The insecurity we are experiencing today is also a consequence of their failures,” he said.

Sani maintained that opposition politicians who had governed under both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC failed to transform the country despite having opportunities to do so.

“If they had the magic wand or miracle to transform Nigeria, they would have done so when they were in power. They were in the PDP, and they failed. They were in the APC, and they failed,” he added.

He listed the appointment of three ministers from Kaduna State, the establishment of four federal universities, road infrastructure and efforts to promote religious harmony between Muslims and Christians among the achievements of the Tinubu and Uba Sani administrations.

The former senator appealed to traders, civil servants, teachers, the poor and the wealthy to support the two leaders, expressing confidence that the APC would retain Kaduna State in 2027.

Also speaking, Kaduna State APC Chairman, Atiku Isaac Sankey, said the inauguration of the campaign council provided an opportunity for the party to reflect on its journey, showcase its achievements and strengthen its political structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sankey said the Tinubu administration at the federal level and the Uba Sani government in Kaduna had demonstrated that governance was not merely about occupying political offices but delivering tangible results that improve citizens’ lives.

He said the Kaduna State Government had recorded progress in agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, healthcare and education during the governor’s 42 months in office.

On agriculture, the APC chairman said the administration had consistently allocated more than 10 per cent of its annual budget to the sector, while thousands of smallholder farmers across the state’s 23 local government areas had benefited from fertiliser distribution.

He added that the government’s non-kinetic approach to conflict resolution had enabled farmers to reclaim more than 500 hectares of previously inaccessible farmland.

Sankey further disclosed that the administration had commissioned several road projects and constructed more than 1,400 kilometres of rural roads across the state.

Other achievements he listed included the introduction of free compressed natural gas (CNG) bus services, which he said had facilitated more than 52 million passenger trips and saved residents billions of naira.

He also cited the recruitment and training of 1,000 personnel for the Kaduna State Vigilance Service, the establishment of three vocational and skills acquisition centres across the state’s three senatorial districts and the training of more than 4,000 graduates.

On workers’ welfare, Sankey said pensioners had received a total of N21 billion in payments over the last three and a half years.

He urged APC members and residents to remain united and support the administration, insisting that the party was committed to consolidating its achievements and building an inclusive and peaceful Kaduna State.