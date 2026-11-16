2027: Shehu Buba inaugurates 1,000-member campaign council

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, has inaugurated a 1,000-member campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging members to embrace unity, peaceful political engagement and issue-based campaigns.

Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, inaugurated the council on Sunday, with members drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state.

He described the inauguration as a major step towards strengthening the party’s grassroots mobilisation, coordinating its political activities and improving its chances in the 2027 governorship election.

The senator said the council comprised experienced party stakeholders and directors representing the various senatorial districts and local government areas, with the responsibility of developing strategies and coordinating campaign activities.

He urged members to set aside personal differences and work collectively towards the party’s victory, stressing that political disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, persuasion and mutual understanding.

Buba warned against violence, slander and character assassination, insisting that electoral victory could only be achieved through constructive engagement with voters and the presentation of credible alternatives.

He said his ambition to govern Bauchi State was driven by the desire to address what he described as challenges of misgovernance and redirect the state towards sustainable development and prosperity.

According to him, his development agenda will focus on economic stability and growth, improved security, urban and rural infrastructure, people-oriented reforms and the general welfare of residents.

The PRP candidate also emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation, adequate electoral preparation and voter education, particularly on the need for voters to protect their votes after casting their ballots.

He noted that effective governance would require cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government, expressing the need for the PRP to secure representation in the State House of Assembly and National Assembly to facilitate the implementation of its manifesto.

Describing the 2027 contest as challenging, Buba charged members of the campaign council to develop a workable programme and adopt strategies capable of securing victory for the party.

He urged them to take the campaign to communities, wards and polling units, listen to residents’ concerns and communicate the party’s programmes and policies to the electorate.

He further insisted that the PRP’s campaign should be guided by respect for voters and issue-based engagement rather than unnecessary attacks on political opponents.

Expressing confidence in the party’s chances, Buba identified unity, commitment, hard work and popular support as critical factors for victory.

He subsequently declared the campaign council inaugurated and directed members to commence immediate grassroots mobilisation through door-to-door campaigns and engagements across the state.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Chairman of the PRP, Abdulrahman Yusuf Muazu, said the campaign council was carefully constituted to reflect the political composition and diversity of the state.

He urged members to regard their appointments as a privilege rather than a mark of superiority over other party faithful, warning against complacency, indiscipline and arrogance.

Muazu charged them to work diligently towards attracting more members and supporters to the party ahead of the elections.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the campaign council, Hon. Ibrahim Makama, assured that the council was ready to commence mobilisation and campaign activities to build support for the PRP and its governorship candidate.

Makama described his appointment and those of other members as a privilege, pledging their loyalty and commitment to the party’s objectives and Buba’s governorship ambition.

He also urged party members and supporters to conduct issue-based campaigns, shunning character assassination, calumny and violence.