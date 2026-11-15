2027: Shagari urges politicians to shun character attacks

Former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has urged politicians across the country to focus on issue-based campaigns and responsible political engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shagari warned that personal attacks, derogatory remarks and inflammatory political statements could heighten tensions, undermine national unity and affect the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The former minister made the appeal in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Musa Ubandawaki, expressing concern over what he described as the increasingly hostile tone of political discourse as activities ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum.

He urged political leaders and their supporters to make policies, leadership credentials and development programmes the focus of their campaigns rather than resorting to personal attacks and attempts to discredit political opponents.

According to him, political differences should not degenerate into hostility capable of creating divisions among communities or worsening ethnic and religious tensions.

“Politicians must learn to play the game with decorum, maturity and a high sense of responsibility. Democracy thrives on constructive engagement, healthy competition and the presentation of alternative ideas, not on derogatory statements, character assassination and deliberate attempts to malign political opponents,” he said.

Shagari also cautioned political figures against making statements capable of provoking supporters and escalating tensions, stressing that the consequences of irresponsible political communication could extend beyond electoral contests.

He called on political parties, candidates, campaign organisations and their spokespersons to centre their campaigns on issues affecting Nigerians, including governance, economic recovery, security, education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment.

The former minister maintained that political contests should not be allowed to undermine the country’s collective interests, noting that Nigeria’s unity and stability should take precedence over individual political ambitions.

He reminded politicians that elections were temporary contests, while the country remained a common heritage that required the commitment of citizens, irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

Shagari, who also chaired the Governing Board of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), appealed to political stakeholders to promote mutual respect, tolerance and responsible communication.

He stressed that political ambition should not come at the expense of the country’s peace and unity, urging those seeking public office to demonstrate restraint and respect for democratic values throughout the electioneering period.