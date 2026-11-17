…the only permanent thing in life is change – group leader

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

In a significant political development ahead of the 2027 Benue state governorship election, seven former commissioners who served under Governor Hyacinth Alia have declared their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, pledging to work towards his emergence as the next governor of the state.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Communications for the Aondoakaa/Ogbenjuwa Campaign Organization, Dr. Terver Akase, the former commissioners announced their decision during a meeting with Aondoakaa, where they expressed confidence in his leadership experience, professional background and capacity to address the numerous challenges confronting Benue state.

They described the former Attorney-General of the Federation as a leader with the requisite exposure and administrative experience to provide purposeful leadership and reposition the state for sustainable development.

“The group pledged its commitment to mobilising support for Aondoakaa’s governorship ambition and expressed optimism about his ability to address critical issues affecting the state,” the statement said.

Those who declared support for the PDP candidate include Prof. Moses Ogbaji, former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; Mr. Aondowase Kunde, former Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management; Mr. Martins Shaagee, former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals; and Mrs. Anna Itodo, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare.

Others were Joyce Luga, former Commissioner for Cooperative, Urban and Rural Development; Mr Omale Omale, former Commissioner for Power, Transport and Renewable Energy; and Matthew Aboh, former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

Responding, Aondoakaa expressed profound appreciation to the former commissioners for their decision to identify with his political aspiration, describing their support as “a demonstration of commitment to the collective interest of Benue State.”

He noted that their decision to support his ambition went beyond personal interests, stressing the importance of putting the welfare and future of the state above individual and partisan considerations.

The PDP governorship candidate assured the delegation that his administration, if elected, “will prioritise unity, security and inclusive development, with a clear commitment to bringing the people of Benue together.”

He further outlined his development priorities, which included “tackling insecurity, creating employment opportunities, expanding infrastructure and strengthening critical sectors of the state’s economy and social development.”

Aondoakaa maintained that “rebuilding Benue requires collective responsibility and the active participation of stakeholders across political, social and professional divides.”

He emphasised that “the state’s progress would depend largely on the willingness of its leaders and citizens to put the common good above personal interests and political differences.”

Contacted, leader of the group and former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Martins Shaagee confirmed the development saying “the only permanent thing in life is change.”