Former IGP, Abubakar Adamu, SDP governorship candidate, Nasarawa.

The Nasarawa State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), former Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, has promised to introduce free education in public primary and secondary schools and remove electricity bills for small-scale businesses if elected in 2027.

Adamu said the proposed interventions were aimed at reducing the financial pressure on ordinary families and business owners struggling to meet basic expenses.

He made the promises on Wednesday, November 18, while addressing supporters and residents of Gade community in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The former police chief said his administration would ensure that parents no longer had to struggle to pay school fees for their children.

“We do not see any reason why a family, whether it is a boy or a girl, should have children in primary or secondary school and still struggle to pay school fees,” he said.

“Government is supposed to take responsibility for that. Therefore, our administration will end the suffering associated with paying school fees by providing free education across primary and secondary schools.”

He also pledged to remove electricity bills for small-scale business operators, arguing that the cost of power had become an additional burden for people trying to earn a living.

“Insha Allah, our administration will remove the burden of electricity bills on small-scale businesses,” he said.

On security, Adamu promised to deploy his experience as a former police chief to address insecurity in the state, particularly the challenges confronting farmers.

He said the situation had prevented many residents from accessing their farmlands and earning a livelihood.

“We are also aware that insecurity has become a major challenge. Many people can no longer go to their farms because of insecurity. If elected, we will deploy our experience to ensure that citizens enjoy the security they deserve,” he said.

Adamu also criticised the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, asking residents to assess its performance before deciding whether to support it for another term.

He warned that re-electing the ruling party would mean another eight years of hardship for residents.

The SDP candidate said his decision to seek the governorship was driven by the need to improve the living conditions of ordinary people.

He further asked Gade residents to nominate three representatives for his campaign council, saying they would serve as a link between the community and his team and monitor the fulfilment of promises made to them.