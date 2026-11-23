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By Adeola Badru

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State has ruled out abandoning its candidates or surrendering its political identity to opposition alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that it remains committed to contesting and winning elections at all levels.

The party’s leader in the state, Mulikat Akande Adeola, a former member of the House of Representatives, also dismissed reports linking her to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) or any other political party, declaring that she remained a member of the SDP.

Akande Adeola spoke on Monday at a press conference at the party’s state secretariat in Ibadan, where she addressed reports of defection, possible opposition coalitions and the SDP’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

She said the party was not opposed to political alliances but insisted that any coalition arrangement must be guided by the genuine interests of Nigerians rather than the personal ambitions of political actors.

The former lawmaker maintained that the SDP would not abandon its candidates or compromise the confidence reposed in the party by its supporters in pursuit of political arrangements.

“I am not in APM, and I am not in any other political party. I remain firmly in the SDP, and my commitment is to the party and its candidates.

“We are not against coalition arrangements, but such arrangements must be in the interest of Nigerians. We cannot abandon our candidates or the people who believe in us simply because some individuals want to pursue a political arrangement,” she said.

Akande Adeola said the party had taken steps to strengthen its internal cohesion and electoral preparedness, citing a stakeholders’ meeting in Ogbomoso on November 18, 2026, where members resolved to support all SDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

She said the resolution covered candidates for the presidency, governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

According to her, party members were expected to remain united behind the candidates and work collectively towards securing electoral victory.

She also urged Nigerians to consider the SDP’s presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his manifesto, which she said contained policy proposals capable of addressing the country’s challenges.

She argued that Nigeria needed leadership driven by fresh ideas, a clear vision and commitment to public service, particularly amid economic hardship, insecurity and rising poverty.

Akande Adeola said the country could no longer afford political practices that failed to address the needs of ordinary citizens, adding that the SDP was offering an alternative through its policies and candidates.

On the possibility of an opposition coalition, she said such an arrangement could succeed if it was founded on the interests of Nigerians and enjoyed the support of party members.

“There is nothing impossible. It depends on the reasons and why they want to have the coalition. If it’s in the interest of Nigerians, all their followers will follow suit,” she said.

She, however, disclosed that she had not been invited to any coalition meeting, stressing that any proposed arrangement involving the SDP must be properly communicated to the party’s leadership and members.

The SDP leader cautioned against using political alliances to exploit party members or impose decisions on them without their consent.

Turning to governance, Akande Adeola called for genuine local government autonomy, arguing that the third tier of government must have the resources and authority to deliver development at the grassroots.

She said effective local government administration would improve access to basic services and opportunities, reducing the need for residents to travel to state capitals to obtain essential services.

However, she stressed that autonomy must be accompanied by accountability, insisting that council chairmen should be answerable to residents over the management of public funds.

Speaking during the question-and-answer session, she distinguished between monitoring local governments and granting them autonomy, saying both were necessary for effective grassroots governance.

“Monitoring is one thing. Autonomy is another thing. Because when they have autonomy, the chairman wants to be answerable to people.

“What have you done with your money? This amount was given to you. What have you done with your money?” she said.

She advocated direct allocation of funds to local governments, with councils required to submit monthly plans outlining proposed projects and expenditure for monitoring and accountability.

The former federal lawmaker said the arrangement would strengthen grassroots development and ensure that public funds were used for the benefit of residents.

Akande Adeola also criticised the winner-takes-all approach to politics, arguing that elected representatives should extend the benefits of democracy to all constituents, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Recalling her time in the House of Representatives, she said she ensured that constituents who did not vote for her also benefited from her constituency programmes, including scholarship opportunities and other interventions.

She maintained that elected representatives had a responsibility to serve all constituents without discrimination based on their voting choices.

On the forthcoming elections, she urged eligible voters in Oyo State to make informed choices, advising them to study party manifestos and assess the character, credibility and capacity of candidates.

She cautioned against voting based on the financial strength of political parties, saying voters should prioritise candidates with the ability and commitment to address the country’s challenges.

The SDP leader also expressed concern over what she described as declining professional standards in parts of the media, urging journalists to uphold fairness, objectivity, independence and investigative journalism.

She accused some individuals of circulating misleading reports to create confusion over her political affiliation and alleged negotiations with other parties.

She urged journalists to verify information with relevant political actors before publication, adding that she was available to clarify issues whenever contacted.

Akande Adeola reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening its structures, promoting its candidates and seeking the mandate of the electorate through a credible democratic process.

Earlier, the SDP Chairman in Oyo State, Michael Okunlade, said the press conference was organised to address persistent rumours and speculation about the party’s political direction.

Okunlade said the party was not opposed to coalition arrangements but maintained that any proposed partnership must be based on sincerity, commitment and genuine undertakings.

He warned against attempts by individuals to exploit party members under the guise of political cooperation, noting that the SDP had credible candidates preparing to contest the forthcoming elections.

The chairman said Akande Adeola had publicly declared her support for all SDP candidates, warning that anyone pursuing a contrary political direction should not be regarded as acting on behalf of the party.