Party calls for accountability, says culture of impunity must be confronted

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged the police and other security agencies to remain professional, impartial, firm and fair in handling electoral activities, warning against the use of security institutions to advance partisan interests.

The party also called for an end to the culture of impunity, insisting that perpetrators of political violence must be held accountable irrespective of their political affiliations or status.

National Chairman of the SDP, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, made the call on Tuesday at a security meeting convened by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, in Abuja.

Gombe said every political party must be assured that its candidates, supporters, offices and campaign rallies would receive equal protection under the law.

“Not some parties. Not the powerful. Every party. Every electorate,” he said.

He warned that security must never be perceived as a tool for political advantage, stressing that public confidence would be eroded if citizens believed security agencies were aligned with particular political interests.

According to him, threats reported to security agencies must attract prompt responses, incidents of violence must be thoroughly investigated, while identified offenders must face the law irrespective of their political affiliations.

The SDP chairman said the culture of impunity must also be confronted, warning that failure to punish perpetrators of political violence could encourage others to engage in similar acts.

“When perpetrators of political violence go unpunished, we send a dangerous message to the next person: that violence is acceptable, that it is cheap, and that it pays. Accountability is not vengeance. It is the foundation of deterrence,” he said.

Gombe reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peaceful political participation, respect for the rule of law and the protection of the democratic rights of every Nigerian.

He urged SDP members, candidates, supporters and campaign organisations to conduct themselves responsibly, saying the party would compete through ideas, persuasion, peaceful mobilisation and constructive dialogue.

“Let me be clear: peace must be built on fairness and justice.

“Every Nigerian must be free to support the party of their choice without intimidation. Every candidate must be able to campaign without fear. Every party must be able to organise within the law. And every citizen, the farmer in the village, the trader in the market, the young graduate searching for opportunity, must have confidence that their vote and their voice truly matter,” he said.

The SDP chairman condemned political thuggery, hate speech, mobilisation of armed groups, destruction of campaign materials, attacks on rallies and party offices, and attempts to disrupt lawful political activities.

He said political violence was often a consequence of the actions and decisions of political leaders, particularly their statements at rallies and their failure to caution supporters against misconduct.

“Political opponents are not enemies. They are fellow citizens. We may disagree on policy, on ideology, and on leadership, but we share one country and one destiny. We are Nigerians first, before we are politicians,” he said.

Gombe challenged political party leaders to take responsibility for the conduct of their members and supporters, insisting that condemnation of violence must extend to offenders within their own political organisations.

He said the SDP was committed to disciplining any member found engaging in or inciting violence and urged other political parties to adopt similar measures.

“Peace cannot merely be preached. It must be practised,” he added.

Addressing the police and other security agencies, Gombe said their conduct in the months leading to the elections would significantly influence public confidence in the electoral process.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties to ensure compliance with the Electoral Act and other regulations governing political activities.

The SDP chairman said many confrontations during political campaigns could be avoided through timely communication, coordination and clarity over rally venues, schedules, routes and required permissions.

He called for improved cooperation among security agencies, INEC and political parties to ensure that disagreements over campaign arrangements were resolved before escalating into violence.

Gombe said the 2027 general elections would test not only the political preparedness of stakeholders but also their collective commitment to democracy.

He urged political actors to pursue their ambitions without endangering the lives, property and dignity of fellow Nigerians.

“Our duty is greater than our personal ambitions. It is greater than the interests of any party. It is a duty to this nation and to the generations who will inherit whatever we leave behind,” he said.

He expressed the SDP’s readiness to work with the police, INEC, other political parties and stakeholders to ensure that the 2027 electoral process was peaceful, credible, inclusive and reflective of the will of Nigerians.

The meeting was convened by the Inspector-General of Police amid concerns over political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, including attacks on campaign rallies, destruction of billboards and other campaign materials, and threats to public peace.