…Promises N200 petrol, affordable housing, jobs

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has pledged to tackle poverty, insecurity, unemployment and other socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians if elected into power in the 2027 general elections.

The party said addressing poverty and economic hardship was critical to tackling insecurity, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday at the SDP presidential campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa State, the party’s National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Gombe, urged Nigerians to make informed political choices ahead of the 2027 elections, saying poverty and insecurity required purposeful leadership and people-oriented policies.

Gombe urged residents to support the party’s presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his running mate, Professor Usman Bugaje, saying the ticket was committed to addressing the country’s challenges through policies that would create economic opportunities, improve living conditions and restore public confidence in governance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Coordinator of the SDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, the party chairman urged Adamawa residents to assess the records, character and policy proposals of candidates before deciding whom to support in the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, the presidential candidate, Adebayo, said an SDP-led administration would redefine governance by ensuring that public resources were deployed for the benefit of Nigerians, with priority given to security, education, healthcare, housing, food security and employment.

Describing the SDP as a party founded on democratic values and social justice, he said its philosophy was anchored on the belief that political power belonged to the people and that government resources must be used to improve their welfare.

He said his proposed administration would focus on implementing the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy contained in Chapter Two of the Constitution, particularly provisions relating to poverty reduction and citizens’ welfare.

“Government is the organisation selected by you through your votes. Government must provide security, accountability, good food, affordable housing, quality education and accessible healthcare. It must work for the people who elected it,” he said.

On security, Adebayo identified terrorism, banditry and kidnapping as some of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, promising decisive measures to address them through improved security management and better support for security personnel.

He also pledged to strengthen the welfare and operational capacity of the armed forces and other security agencies, saying personnel responsible for protecting the country would receive the necessary equipment, funding and support to discharge their duties.

On economic recovery, the SDP candidate said his administration would pursue policies that encouraged production, investment and job creation rather than relying excessively on taxation and borrowing.

He argued that Nigeria’s wealth should be invested in developing human capital through education, healthcare, agriculture, technology and industrialisation, describing these sectors as critical drivers of national prosperity.

On education, Adebayo promised compulsory, qualitative and free education from primary to tertiary levels, alongside vocational and adult education programmes to provide opportunities for Nigerians who could not access formal schooling.

He also pledged improved access to healthcare, affordable food and decent housing, promising policies that would enable workers to meet their basic needs and save from their earnings.

The presidential candidate further promised to reduce transportation costs by promoting the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), while pledging that petrol would sell for N200 per litre under his proposed administration.

He also outlined plans for a railway corridor linking the Lake Chad region through Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue to Kogi and parts of the South-East and South-South, saying the project would boost transportation, trade and economic integration.

Describing Adamawa as a major agricultural and agro-industrial hub, Adebayo said the state’s natural resources, fertile land and livestock potential could be harnessed through investments in food production, processing and manufacturing.

He urged Nigerians to protect the integrity of the 2027 elections by refusing to sell their voter cards, checking their polling units and participating actively in the electoral process.

He also called on security personnel to remain loyal to the Constitution and protect the rights of citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the SDP governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Dr Christopher Nathaniel, outlined his development agenda, promising reforms in education, healthcare, transportation, agriculture and industrialisation if elected.

Nathaniel said his administration would restore the quality of public education and ensure that children from less privileged backgrounds had access to affordable and quality learning opportunities.

Recalling that he was born at Jimeta General Hospital, he expressed concern over the decline in public healthcare services and promised to improve hospital facilities and the welfare of medical personnel, including providing accommodation for doctors and nurses within hospital premises.

On transportation, the governorship candidate said the state had commenced investments in CNG-powered transportation, with about 1,000 tricycle operators already benefiting from the initiative.

He claimed that participating operators were earning an additional N10,000 daily, representing an estimated N10 million injected into the local economy every day, adding that the programme would be expanded to create more economic opportunities.

Nathaniel also identified Adamawa’s livestock and agricultural resources as major opportunities for industrial growth, proposing the establishment of industries for processing animal hides and skins, manufacturing products from cattle horns and producing organic fertiliser from animal waste.

He said his administration would establish agro-processing industries for groundnuts, beans and soya beans to encourage local production, reduce dependence on raw material exports and create jobs for young people.

Also speaking, Tanko said the party’s presidential ticket would prioritise the fight against poverty and insecurity, describing the two challenges as central to Nigeria’s development concerns.

He urged supporters to take ownership of the campaign, claiming that the SDP was the first political party to present a documented manifesto for its 2027 presidential campaign.

According to him, the manifesto would provide Nigerians with a basis for assessing the candidates’ promises and holding them accountable.

Tanko urged Adamawa residents to spread the party’s message across their communities, saying the 2027 elections offered Nigerians an opportunity to demand accountable leadership and a government committed to addressing their everyday challenges.

The rally, held in Yola, attracted SDP leaders, candidates, party supporters and other stakeholders as the party intensified its mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.