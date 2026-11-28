Adewole Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Adewole Adebayo, has promised to reduce petrol prices to N200 per litre without subsidy and provide free healthcare if elected president in 2027.

He also pledged free and compulsory education, increased food production, job creation and improved welfare for persons living with disabilities.

Adebayo made the promises at an SDP town hall meeting with party leaders, candidates and supporters in Nasarawa State.

He urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general election to determine the country’s leadership through the ballot, stressing the importance of electoral participation.

Adebayo said the SDP had developed policy proposals to address poverty, unemployment, high living costs and other economic challenges facing the country.

On fuel pricing, he said an SDP-led government would reduce petrol prices to N200 per litre without subsidy through improved efficiency and measures to address corruption in the petroleum sector.

“We will give you petrol for N200 per litre without subsidy. We will sell it for N200, and NNPC will still make a profit because we will stop funding corruption,” he said.

On agriculture, Adebayo said Nasarawa and neighbouring states had the potential to contribute significantly to national food production.

“Nasarawa alone can feed Nigeria. Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory have the capacity to feed the whole of Africa,” he said.

He also promised free and compulsory education, including measures to expand access to schooling for out-of-school children.

According to him, an SDP administration would integrate children in the Almajiri system into formal education while ensuring they continued to receive religious instruction.

On healthcare, Adebayo proposed establishing a Federal Medical Centre in every federal constituency and introducing compulsory medical check-ups four times annually.

He also promised free medical consultations and medication, although he did not provide details of the proposed funding arrangements.

On employment, the SDP candidate pledged to create more job opportunities, including for individuals living with disabilities.

He also promised to develop Nasarawa’s mineral resources, including gold, coal, lithium and copper, to promote economic growth and improve the welfare of host communities.

Adebayo endorsed the SDP governorship candidate in the state, former Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, saying his experience in policing would be an asset in addressing security challenges.

He urged voters to assess political candidates based on their records, character and policy proposals rather than party affiliations.

The presidential candidate also called for an enabling environment for opposition parties to participate in the electoral process, stressing the importance of political competition in a democracy.

Earlier, the SDP National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, urged Nasarawa residents to support Adebayo, Adamu and other party candidates in the 2027 elections.

Gombe said the town hall meeting provided an opportunity for the party to engage residents, hear their concerns and present its programmes.

He urged party members to remain united and participate peacefully in the electoral process.

Also speaking, Adamu said the meeting provided an opportunity to interact with residents and understand their expectations of the next state administration.

He identified security, justice, accountability and citizens’ welfare as priorities, pledging to incorporate public concerns into government decisions.

The meeting was attended by SDP national and state leaders, National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates, as well as party supporters. (NAN)