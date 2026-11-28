Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged local government officials to promote peaceful participation in the 2027 general elections, while prioritising fiscal transparency, accountability and grassroots development.

The governor also charged chairmen and vice-chairmen of the state’s 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to ensure that increased financial resources available to councils translate into tangible development for residents.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Friday at a retreat for council chairmen and vice-chairmen held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The retreat, organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, was themed, “Strengthening Grassroots Governance for Sustainable Development: Role of Local Governments in Nigeria’s 2027 Democratic Transition.”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor said local governments, being the tier of government closest to the people, had critical responsibilities in addressing community needs.

He listed such responsibilities to include the provision and maintenance of inner roads, waste management, primary healthcare, markets, education and local security.

On the financial autonomy granted to local governments under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Sanwo-Olu said increased access to funds must be accompanied by prudent management and improved service delivery.

“The ongoing reforms to strengthen local government autonomy under the administration of President Bola Tinubu come with greater responsibilities.

“Increased access to financial resources must translate into improved service delivery and visible development at the grassroots.

“I therefore urge you to exercise prudence, transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and ensure that your expenditure priorities reflect the actual needs of your communities,” he said.

The governor also urged the 57 council administrations to engage in healthy competition through measurable projects in infrastructure, environmental sanitation, youth empowerment and social welfare.

He said his administration was focused on consolidating its achievements as its tenure approached an end, urging the councils to sustain ongoing development initiatives.

“As our administration approaches the end of its tenure, our priority is to consolidate our achievements and ensure the sustainability of the developmental initiatives we have implemented over the years.

“Our local governments have a critical role to play in preserving this legacy. I commend the collaboration we have enjoyed with our councils, and I urge you to strengthen this partnership by aligning your development priorities,” he added.

2027 polls

On the 2027 general elections, Sanwo-Olu urged council officials to promote civic awareness, uphold the rule of law and maintain peace before, during and after the polls.

He cautioned them against allowing political activities to distract them from their core responsibilities, including maintaining clean environments and ensuring functional primary healthcare centres.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Dr Yekini Agbaje, urged the council executives to intensify public sensitisation on democratic principles and peaceful participation throughout the electoral process.

Agbaje said local governments occupied a strategic position in promoting civic responsibility and electoral stability because of their closeness to the people.

He explained that the retreat was designed to equip council leaders with the knowledge and capacity to discharge their responsibilities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Mr Sesan Olowa, urged council chairmen to strengthen internally generated revenue, streamline administrative processes and embrace technology to improve efficiency.

He said residents expected better roads, functional primary healthcare services, improved schools, effective waste management, enhanced security and broader economic opportunities.

” We hold a critical position in translating state policies into direct community impact,” Olowa said.

Meanwhile, dignitaries at the retreat urged participants to use the opportunity to develop sustainable, people-centred infrastructure and projects that would outlive their respective tenures.