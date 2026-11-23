Gov Sanwo-Olu

Say continuity key to Lagos’ development

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu, the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

They made the appeal on Monday at the APC campaign rally for Lagos Central Senatorial District, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Addressing a large crowd of party supporters, Sanwo-Olu said the leadership experience and track records of Tinubu and Hamzat positioned them to sustain ongoing development initiatives in the state and at the federal level.

He urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation across Lagos to secure votes for Tinubu, Hamzat and other candidates on the APC platform.

According to the governor, retaining the APC in power at both the federal and state levels is necessary to ensure policy continuity, strengthen federal-state collaboration and sustain ongoing infrastructure and economic development projects.

He urged voters to support candidates familiar with the state’s governance needs rather than what he described as “strangers in the corridors of power.”

“Vote for candidates who understand the challenges facing Lagos State and have the experience to address them, rather than the strangers in the corridors of power,” he said.

On the presidency, Sanwo-Olu credited Tinubu’s administration with executing development projects across Lagos and other parts of the country over the past three and a half years, describing the President as a leader whose policies had made an impact on communities.

He also expressed confidence that Hamzat, if elected, would build on the achievements of the current administration, expand economic opportunities and improve living standards.

In his remarks, Hamzat said his proposed PROMISE agenda was designed to deliver greater democratic dividends to Lagos residents if elected governor.

He urged voters to turn out in large numbers to give Tinubu and the APC a decisive mandate, arguing that electoral support was necessary to sustain the party’s legislative and executive programmes.

The APC governorship candidate also challenged opposition parties to present their records in comparison with the achievements of the ruling party.

He cited the establishment of vocational schools across the country as one of the interventions of the Tinubu administration and cautioned against handing power to people he said lacked governance experience.

“The opposition has nothing on us. President Tinubu has done many things, including the creation of vocational schools across the country,” Hamzat said.

He urged supporters to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027, and for him in the Lagos governorship election on February 6.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Pa Tajudeen Olusi, urged party members to maintain unity and mobilise residents to support the APC, saying continued support for the party would sustain progress across key sectors.

The APC senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, highlighted his contributions to education, disclosing that 167 schools in the district had received books, learning materials and improved facilities.

Similarly, Director-General of PBAT-KOH in Lagos State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, described Tinubu as a leader worthy of emulation and called on Nigerians to support his re-election bid.

“Tinubu is a leader worthy of following. He is not like Obi or Atiku. He is constant and not always moving from one place to another,” he said.

The former minister also defended the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, expressing confidence that it would deliver significant benefits to Nigerians within the next three to five years.

Sharing his personal experience with educational funding, Obanikoro disclosed that he benefited from a student loan while studying abroad.

He said his parents had prioritised his education over material possessions, explaining that although they might not have been able to provide him with money or other luxuries, they ensured he received an education because of its importance to his future.

He urged Nigerians to look beyond the immediate challenges associated with the student loan initiative and consider its potential to expand access to education and create opportunities for young people.

The Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, also urged party supporters to intensify mobilisation ahead of the elections, warning them against treating the campaign period as an opportunity for leisure.

He charged members to work towards securing victory for the party at all levels.

Other party leaders at the rally commended supporters for their backing in previous elections, stressing the importance of sustained grassroots mobilisation to the party’s electoral campaign.