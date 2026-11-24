Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ADC governorship candidate, Lagos.

By Enitan Abdultawab

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s appeal to Igbo residents in the state to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Rhodes-Vivour, questioned whether Igbos were now welcome to vote in Lagos after Tinubu met with Igbo leaders, traders and other stakeholders at a town hall meeting in the state.

“Wow!! Igbos are now welcome to vote in Lagos? Indeed, what God cannot do, doesn’t exist,” he wrote on X.

The meeting, organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiative, was held on Monday at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

At the gathering, Tinubu appealed to the Igbo community to support his second term ambition, while acknowledging that some members of the community did not vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

“Some of you did not vote for me in 2023; I vex o. Now, we have settled. Get your PVC, and you will vote for me this time. Come by January 16; you will vote. Agreement is agreement. Tinubu is APC,” the President said.

He also urged the Igbo residents to vote for Lagos Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, as well as other candidates of the party in the 2027 elections.

The President described the Igbo as his brothers and sisters, saying his administration remained committed to inclusive governance, national unity and equity.

“I can commit to one thing: the unity of Nigeria. Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. None of us told God when we were born where we would be born or what language we would speak. Whether you are Igbo or Hausa, you have no control over yourself. God created you, created that opportunity. We are all Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu further called on Nigerians to see themselves as people living together in one country, adding that no ethnic group or region would be left behind under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Igbo communities to Nigeria’s economic growth and commended market leaders and business owners who left their businesses to attend the meeting.