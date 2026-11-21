Adams Oshiomhole

By Adeola Badru

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, has urged Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, to reconsider his political position ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the country needed leaders committed to sustaining progress.

Oshiomhole, who spoke in Ibadan on Saturday during President Bola Tinubu’s rally at the historic Mapo Hall, challenged Makinde to align himself with the wishes of the electorate, insisting that the governor must first reconsider his own position on Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The former Edo governor, who expressed support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition, described the forthcoming election as a decisive moment for Nigeria and questioned whether Makinde’s call for a reset was intended to reverse policies he said had benefited ordinary Nigerians.

“This coming election is a decisive factor. We have a leader, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Oshiomhole said he had questions for Makinde over his position on Tinubu’s continuation in office, particularly regarding the administration’s student loan scheme, infrastructure development, and improved welfare for university lecturers.

He asked whether Makinde’s opposition to the president’s re-election was connected to the federal government’s decision to provide financial assistance to students from poor backgrounds through the student loan scheme.

“Is Seyi Makinde angry because Tinubu is giving loans to the children of poor people in our universities? Is that what Makinde wants to reset?” he asked.

The senator also questioned whether the governor intended to reverse the federal government’s infrastructure projects, particularly the coastal highway linking Lagos to Calabar, which he said would improve connectivity and make movement easier for Nigerians.

“The President is creating massive infrastructure to connect Lagos to Calabar so that our people can move. Is that what Makinde wants to reset?” he said.

Oshiomhole further challenged Makinde’s position on the welfare of university lecturers, citing the University of Ibadan as an example of an institution that had previously experienced repeated disruptions to its academic calendar due to industrial action.

He recalled that university lecturers had, in the past, frequently embarked on strikes, disrupting academic activities and delaying students’ graduation.

“For this city has the most outstanding university in Africa, the University of Ibadan. For a long, long time, the lecturer will teach you for two days and then will go on strike for three days. Is that not true?” he said.

The former governor said the Tinubu administration had deliberately prioritized the welfare of university lecturers, whom he described as critical to developing the country’s future workforce.

He argued that improved remuneration for lecturers would strengthen the education sector, encourage qualified academics to remain in the profession, and ensure that students could complete their studies without repeated interruptions.

“I just want to deliver this message. Now, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has deliberately decided that those who make the manpower of tomorrow are the lecturers in our universities.”

“And he has increased their pay substantially so that for four years, your academic calendar has not been interrupted,” he said.

Oshiomhole asked whether Makinde intended to reverse the policy, allow strikes to return to the university system, or reduce lecturers’ salaries.

“Does Makinde want to reset this policy? Does he want the strike to return? Does he want to reduce the salaries of lecturers?” he asked.

He maintained that improved remuneration for university lecturers would encourage more intelligent minds to return to the teaching profession, which he described as one of the noblest professions.

“When you pay lecturers very well, intelligent minds will go back to the teaching profession, which is the most noble profession,” he said.

Oshiomhole, who repeatedly challenged Makinde’s call for a reset, urged the governor to reconsider his position and align himself with the aspirations of the electorate ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Nigeria needed political leaders who would prioritize the country’s development and sustain policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

“When you go back, tell the man in Ibadan he is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The senator concluded by urging Makinde to reconsider his position before the election, stressing that the country’s progress should remain the priority of political leaders.

“The governor needs to reset his own mind before the election. We want Nigeria to progress. Thank you and God bless,” Oshiomhole said