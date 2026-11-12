2027: Reps condemn political violence, launch probe

…Agbedi cites killings, attacks in Enugu, Katsina, Nasarawa, Delta

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has condemned reported cases of political violence, attacks and disruption of political activities across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, resolving to investigate the incidents.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the House Minority Leader, Rep. Fred Agbedi, and 16 other lawmakers on Wednesday, amid growing concerns over attacks on political meetings, rallies and processions in different parts of the country.

Presenting the motion on behalf of the sponsors, Agbedi condemned acts of violence, intimidation, assault and destruction of property associated with political rallies, meetings, processions and other lawful political activities, irrespective of the political parties or individuals affected.

He appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to reject inflammatory rhetoric, discourage violence and cooperate with security agencies to maintain public peace.

Citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Minority Leader reminded lawmakers that Nigerians were guaranteed the right to assemble freely and associate with others, including the right to form or belong to political parties.

He also drew attention to the constitutional provision that makes the security and welfare of the people the primary purpose of government, stressing the need to protect citizens participating in legitimate political activities.

Agbedi urged the House to invoke Section 88(1) of the Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to investigate matters within its legislative competence and examine the conduct of public authorities responsible for administering relevant laws.

To illustrate the growing concerns, he cited several incidents of political violence reported in different states.

He recalled the disruption of political meetings in Enugu State on September 12, 2026, during which the police reportedly confirmed that two attendees were injured, while one person was allegedly killed.

He also cited an attack on APC supporters travelling to a rally in Katsina State on October 28, 2026, which led to the arrest of 14 suspects.

In Nasarawa State, Agbedi recalled an attack on an APC rally in Lafia on November 4, 2026, where several people were reportedly injured.

He further mentioned a violent incident during a political procession in Asaba, Delta State, on November 7, 2026, in which the police reportedly confirmed that one person was killed and five others injured.

The lawmaker warned that continued attacks, intimidation and destruction of property linked to political activities could result in further loss of lives and injuries.

He expressed concern that the growing atmosphere of fear could discourage citizens from participating in lawful political activities and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

Agbedi, however, emphasised that allegations of responsibility for the incidents must be established through impartial, thorough and evidence-based investigations.

Following the debate, the House constituted an ad hoc committee headed by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, to investigate the immediate and remote causes of politically motivated violence and submit its findings within three weeks.

The committee comprises the House Leader, Minority Leader, chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence, as well as two additional members drawn from the committees.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported attacks and recommend measures to prevent further political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.