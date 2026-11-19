By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, political analyst and lecturer at the International Institute of Journalists, Dr Austin Maho, has urged political parties to reject corrupt candidates, end the imposition of party leaders and introduce strict disciplinary measures to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Maho made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the International Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Anti-Corruption, Party Building and Democratic Governance, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DICAN).

The forum had as its theme, “Nigeria’s 2027 Poll: Promoting Party Organisation, Discipline and Anti-Corruption Reforms: Lessons from Xi Jinping Thought.”

Presenting a paper at the event, Maho called on political parties to introduce anti-corruption agreements for candidates, establish independent disciplinary committees and maintain credible membership registers to promote transparency and accountability.

He warned that Nigerian political parties had increasingly become platforms for winning elections rather than institutions founded on ideology, discipline and national development.

Maho also faulted the high cost of nomination forms, saying it was shutting out credible Nigerians from elective positions and encouraging money-driven politics.

He said, “In China, the Party is an organization first, an election machine second.

“In Nigeria, our parties are election machines first, and organizations almost never.

“When we sell forms at that price, we are telling thieves to come and buy the ticket, because only thieves can afford it.”

He urged Nigerian political parties to draw lessons from China’s approach to party organisation, discipline and anti-corruption while preserving the country’s multiparty democratic system.

According to him, parties must strengthen their grassroots structures, ensure transparent congresses and sanction members found guilty of corruption, irrespective of their political influence.

Also speaking, the Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Dong Hairong, said China remained committed to its anti-corruption campaign, disclosing that 8.1 million cases had been filed since 2012.

She said 7.92 million officials had received disciplinary and administrative penalties, including more than 900 officials at vice-ministerial level and above.

Dong explained that China’s anti-corruption drive was aimed at strengthening public trust, improving governance and ensuring accountability among government officials.

She reaffirmed China’s willingness to share its governance experience with Nigeria and deepen cooperation between both countries.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, said strong political parties and effective anti-corruption measures were essential to democratic development.

Represented by the Assistant Director, Administration, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mahmud Aliyu, the minister said democracy should go beyond periodic elections to encompass transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

He urged political parties, civil society organisations and government institutions to strengthen democratic values and promote responsible leadership.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, called for greater public participation in the fight against corruption.

Represented by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Olukoyede described corruption as a major challenge undermining Nigeria’s development, security and democratic institutions.

He disclosed that the commission had secured 10,872 convictions and recovered N1.23 trillion within the 34 months of his leadership.

He said, “The best diplomatic statement that we can make to the rest of the world is our commitment to the fight against corruption.”

Earlier, DICAN Chairman, Idehai Frederick, said the forum was organised to stimulate discussions on strengthening political parties, tackling corruption and improving democratic governance ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said Nigeria could draw lessons from China’s experience in party discipline and institutional development without abandoning its multiparty democratic system.

Frederick urged stakeholders to develop practical recommendations for strengthening democratic institutions and promoting accountability in governance.