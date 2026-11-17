By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The ADC Presidential Campaign Council has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce evidence that the opposition party sponsored youths to attack President Bola Tinubu’s convoy in Abuja or withdraw the allegation.

The Council said the ruling party could not accuse its opponents of arming youths and organising violence without identifying the alleged sponsors and providing evidence, questioning why those arrested over the incident were released if the APC had credible information against them.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the Council was reacting to allegations by the APC Presidential Campaign Council, through its spokesperson, Dele Alake, that the ADC and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) sponsored youths to disrupt campaign rallies and pelt Tinubu’s convoy with stones.

Shaibu challenged the APC to explain what happened to those arrested over the alleged attack, raising questions about conflicting accounts from the Presidency and the ruling party.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents.”

The Council denied sponsoring violence or recruiting young Nigerians to confront political opponents, condemning attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, regardless of political affiliation.

It also challenged the APC to account for reports and images of money allegedly distributed at its campaign events, arguing that the ruling party could not dismiss every expression of public anger as an opposition-sponsored protest.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” Shaibu said.

The Council blamed the administration’s policies for worsening the cost of food, fuel and other basic necessities, arguing that campaign inducements would not erase the hardship confronting Nigerians.

It urged the APC to substantiate its allegations or withdraw them, insisting that Nigerians would ultimately judge the Tinubu administration by its performance, not accusations against political opponents.