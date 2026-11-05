2027: Presidency seeks global safeguards against AI-generated falsehoods

Bayo Onanuga

–As Onanuga warns of threat to democratic institutions, public trust

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–THE Presidency has called for urgent global action to check the growing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in political communication, warning that unchecked deployment of the technology could undermine democratic institutions, distort electoral processes and erode public trust ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, made the call on Thursday in Beijing, China, while delivering a paper titled, “AI and the Future of Global Communication”, at the 7th World Media Summit organised by Xinhua News Agency and the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality.

Onanuga said the proliferation of AI-generated videos, images and other digital content for political purposes had made it imperative for governments, media organisations and technology stakeholders to establish safeguards against disinformation and manipulation.

According to him, social media platforms, including X, Facebook and TikTok, were increasingly inundated with AI-generated content designed to advance political interests, entertain audiences and influence public opinion.

With political activities and campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections gathering momentum, the presidential aide said AI had become a powerful instrument in the hands of politicians and their supporters, with the potential to serve both legitimate and destructive purposes.

“We are in the thick of the political season and campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections, where new political leaders at the national and sub-national levels will be elected. AI, for good and bad, has become a powerful tool for electoral contests for politicians and their supporters.

“Some political actors use AI to spread falsehoods, some use it satirically for entertainment, and some highlight candidates’ achievements,” he said.

He stressed that the growing influence of AI in political communication demanded greater responsibility from political actors, media organisations and the general public, particularly in verifying information before creating, publishing or sharing digital content.

While acknowledging the dangers associated with the technology, Onanuga cautioned against disregarding its enormous contributions to human development, particularly in medicine, mathematics and other areas of scientific innovation.

He noted that AI had become deeply embedded in everyday life, citing its applications in vehicle safety systems, navigation and other technological solutions that had improved human efficiency and convenience.

“Today, AI governs our existence, and we encounter it all the time. In the car, it warns you about your immediate surroundings. It maps your fastest route to your destination. We can go on, citing AI’s Leviathan impact on our lives.

“I believe we can no longer ignore AI’s penetrating impact, most of it beneficial, unless we want to return to the Stone Age,” he added.

The presidential aide expressed optimism that concerns over the growing influence of AI were receiving attention globally, with individuals, scientists and governments, including the United Nations, advocating appropriate measures to regulate its development and deployment.

He, however, urged the international community to move swiftly beyond discussions and translate concerns into concrete safeguards, warning that failure to act could expose humanity to the harmful consequences of unchecked artificial intelligence.

“The world must act before it becomes too late. Build guardrails quickly to save humanity,” he added.