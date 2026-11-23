The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned that any attempt to rig the 2027 general election could plunge Nigeria into a civil war.

Hashim gave the warning during an interview on Symfoni Podcast, hosted by Olawale Oluwade, at the weekend, where he spoke on the state of the nation, insecurity and the credibility of the electoral process.

He said Nigeria was already facing a dangerous combination of insecurity, political mistrust and weaknesses in the electoral system, which could create opportunities for armed non-state actors to exploit any post-election crisis.

“The moment there’s a slight political crisis, the militia and terrorist groups, who are well organised, may take advantage of the political instability to expand and declare control in some states in the North and they will begin to press towards Abuja,” he said.

The Accord Party candidate also criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of national crises, alleging that the President had repeatedly failed to remain in the country and confront challenges directly.

“And President Tinubu will do the usual thing he does best, which is to run away. He is always away, he cannot stay to solve any problem; he will run away, he will take a flight out of the country,” Hashim said.

He identified allegations that millions of fake names and artificial intelligence-generated photographs had been loaded into the Independent National Electoral Commission’s voters’ register as part of the concerns threatening the credibility of the 2027 elections.

Hashim also questioned INEC’s level of preparedness less than two months before the election, while faulting the decision to postpone the clean-up of the voters’ register until after the polls.

He warned that conducting the election amid rising insecurity and political violence, coupled with alleged electoral manipulation, could undermine the legitimacy of the government that would emerge from the exercise.

“With the current insecurity, political violence and adding election rigging in 2027 will delegitimize the government completely and this could open space for non-state actors, insurgents, etc., already operating in 17 out of the 19 northern states to take advantage of the situation,” he warned.

According to him, governors in most of the affected states have lost effective control of some rural communities, with insurgents allegedly imposing taxes on residents in areas under their influence.

He said the development demonstrated the organisational capacity and financial resources available to the armed groups, warning that any political instability arising from the 2027 elections could further strengthen their operations.

Hashim further cautioned that a disputed election could provide insurgents with an opportunity to expand their territorial influence and advance towards state capitals, potentially escalating the security crisis into a wider conflict.

He urged political leaders and electoral authorities to ensure that the 2027 elections were credible and transparent, warning against actions capable of plunging the country into another civil war.

“Don’t plunge Nigeria into another civil war,” he warned.