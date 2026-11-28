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By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting a six-hour nationwide mock voter accreditation exercise today, Saturday, as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is designed to assess the operational readiness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), test the real-time transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal and identify possible technical and logistical challenges ahead of the main elections.

INEC clarified that the exercise is not an actual election but a test run to ensure the efficiency of its electoral technologies ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027.

Nationwide, the exercise is taking place in 17,676 polling units, comprising two selected polling units in each of the country’s 8,838 registration areas.

Only registered voters whose polling units have been selected for the exercise are expected to participate.

490 polling units in Lagos

In Lagos State, 490 polling units will participate in the exercise, representing two polling units in each of the 245 registration areas across the state’s 20 local government areas.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, said the comprehensive list of selected polling units had been displayed at all INEC local government offices to enable residents to confirm their locations.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the November monthly environmental sanitation exercise, which was originally scheduled for today, to ensure unrestricted movement and encourage residents’ participation in the mock accreditation exercise.

In Lagos Central Senatorial District, approximately 148 polling units across five local government areas have been selected for the exercise.

The breakdown shows that Surulere Local Government Area has 46 polling units across 23 wards, including Aguda, Ijeshatedo, Itire, Ikate, Orile and Coker.

Lagos Island has 40 polling units across 20 wards, including Araromi Odo, Epetedo, Idumagbo, Lafiaji, Olosun, Eiyekole and Okepopo.

Lagos Mainland has 22 polling units across 11 wards, covering areas such as Ebute Metta, Glover, Alagomeji, Oyingbo, Iwaya and Yaba.

Apapa has 20 polling units across 10 wards, including Apapa I–IV and Iganmu, while Eti-Osa also has 20 polling units across 10 wards, covering Ikoyi-Obalende, Victoria Island I and II, Ikoyi I and II, Iru/Victoria Island, Ilasan, Ajah, Sangotedo and Awoyaya.

INEC urged eligible voters in the selected polling units to participate in the exercise within the six-hour window to familiarise themselves with the accreditation technology and help ensure a seamless voting process during the 2027 elections.

However, as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, no activity had been recorded at the selected polling units, as voters were yet to arrive for the exercise.