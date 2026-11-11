2027: Peace Accord under threat as 26 states, FCT record 109 violations – NPC

…political violence, fake news dominate breaches as Kaduna, Edo, Enugu emerge flashpoints

…gunmen disrupt opposition gatherings, threats of AK-47 attacks, religious intolerance raise fears

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Peace Accord signed by political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections is facing an early test, with 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory recording 109 violations in just 10 weeks, raising fears of escalating political violence, intimidation and misinformation as campaigns gather momentum.

The National Peace Committee (NPC), in its latest monitoring report covering August 19 to October 27, warned that recurring armed disruptions of political activities, threats by political officeholders and the growing spread of fake political information could undermine peaceful campaigns and threaten the credibility of the 2027 elections.

The report identified political violence and thuggery as the leading violations, accounting for 33 incidents, while misinformation and disinformation followed closely with 29 cases.

Attacks on political activities and campaign materials accounted for another 19 incidents, while intimidation and threats recorded 15 cases.

Kaduna emerged as the state with the highest number of reported violations, recording nine incidents, while Edo, Enugu and the FCT recorded seven each.

The committee specifically identified Enugu, Oyo, Edo and Cross River as areas requiring urgent attention over recurring armed disruptions, while Benue and Kogi were flagged over security risks surrounding political convoys and movements.

The development comes barely three months after 19 political parties signed the National Peace Accord in Abuja on August 18, committing themselves to peaceful, issue-based campaigns and rejecting violence, threats and intimidation ahead of the elections.

Under the electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state House of Assembly elections will be held on February 6, 2027.

Campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections commenced on August 19, while those for governorship and State Assembly polls began on September 9.

According to the NPC report, the 109 violations recorded within the monitoring period translated to an average of about 11 incidents weekly, with the four leading categories accounting for 96 cases, representing 88 per cent of the total.

It stated, “33 incidents of political violence and thuggery, representing 30.3 per cent of the total, while 29 cases of misinformation and disinformation accounted for 26.6 per cent.

“Attacks on political activities and campaign assets accounted for 19 incidents, representing 17.4 per cent, while intimidation and threats recorded 15 cases, or 13.8 per cent.”

The remaining violations comprised seven incidents involving restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, four inflammatory statements, one intra-party conflict and one case of voter inducement.

Significantly, the committee disclosed that 57 incidents, representing 52 per cent of the total, did not involve physical attacks, underscoring the growing threat posed by intimidation, misinformation and other non-violent tactics capable of influencing electoral choices.

It warned that threats, false information, restrictions on expression, divisive rhetoric and voter inducement could undermine citizens’ freedom to make independent political choices even before election day.

Among the incidents highlighted by the committee was the September 8 obstruction of the convoy of former Anambra State governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi near Makurdi, Benue State.

In Enugu State, the report documented repeated armed disruptions of NDC and Peoples Democratic Party gatherings and party premises between September and October.

It also cited the October 2 disruption of PDP consultations by gunmen in Calabar South, Cross River State, as well as the reported shooting of an African Democratic Congress supporter during political engagements in Igueben, Edo State, on October 6.

In Oyo State, violence during a political procession in Ibadan between October 14 and 17 reportedly claimed one life, while an APC ward member was also allegedly killed days later.

The committee noted that allegations linking a council official to the violence were denied.

It said the incidents occurred across different political environments, including social media platforms, rallies, meetings, processions, party offices, campaign materials, public speeches, administrative actions and encounters with security agencies.

Beyond physical violence, the committee expressed concern over 15 incidents of intimidation and threats involving political office-holders and party officials across the country.

It cited incidents in Edo, Taraba, the FCT and Ebonyi, including an alleged threat by an APC state chairman to unleash AK-47 fire on those obstructing an electoral target.

Another incident involved the chairman of the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, who allegedly warned civil servants against voting for candidates other than his preferred choice.

The report also raised concerns over attempts to exploit religious and family affiliations to influence political decisions.

It cited an alleged appeal by an APC-affiliated lawmaker in Oyo State urging Muslim voters to reject Christian candidates.

In another disturbing development, a party official in Yobe State reportedly advised women to leave their husbands if they disagreed with their preferred political party.

The committee warned that such statements could deepen social divisions and turn political disagreements into sources of hostility within communities and families.

The growing weaponisation of misinformation also emerged as a major concern, with the committee documenting 29 incidents involving fabricated newspaper headlines, recycled campaign footage, false attribution of statements and forged documents.

According to the report, old campaign videos were recirculated to create the impression that certain political events or endorsements had taken place recently.

It also identified fabricated pledges attributed to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on social media, alongside falsified letters purportedly concerning President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

Newspaper-style front pages carrying fabricated political quotations were also identified as part of the tactics deployed to mislead voters.

The committee warned that the circulation of false political content could distort public debate, damage reputations and deepen mistrust among political groups.

It further disclosed that 30 incidents originated online, with many lacking identifiable state locations because of their ability to spread across geographical boundaries.

On freedom of expression and assembly, the committee recorded seven incidents, including the arrest and subsequent charging of men in Borno State for wearing shirts bearing anti-government messages.

It also cited the police dispersal of a political support-group march in Akwa Ibom State.

The NPC cautioned that unjustified restrictions on lawful expression and assembly could discourage citizens from participating in political activities and weaken democratic engagement.

On the involvement of political parties, the report disclosed that the All Progressives Congress featured as an actor in 24 incidents and a target in 23.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress was identified as an actor in four incidents but a target in 28 cases, while the African Democratic Congress featured as an actor in two incidents and a target in 15.

The PDP was identified as an actor in four incidents and a target in six cases.

The Allied People’s Movement featured as an actor in one incident and a target in two, while the Accord, Action Alliance and All Progressives Grand Alliance were each identified as targets in one incident.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the committee identified five major risks requiring urgent intervention.

These include restricted access to campaigns, armed political mobilisation, coercion by public office-holders, information disorder and declining institutional credibility.

It listed Enugu, Oyo, Edo and Cross River as states requiring heightened attention because of recurring armed disruptions.

Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi and the FCT were also flagged over intimidation allegedly involving public office-holders, while Benue and Kogi were identified as areas where political convoys and movements face potential security threats.

To address the situation, the committee recommended a four-stage response involving independent verification of reported incidents, protection of lawful political participation, institutional and party responses, and transparent investigations and accountability.

It urged the National Peace Committee to sustain engagement with political parties and relevant institutions, while calling on candidates and party leaders to unequivocally condemn violence, disown armed groups and clarify threatening statements made by their officials.

Political parties were also asked to discipline erring members where necessary and correct false claims capable of escalating political tensions.

The committee further called on the police and other security agencies to provide equal protection for all lawful political gatherings, investigate the organisers of violent incidents and regularly publish updates on the status of investigations.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and relevant legal institutions to refer credible electoral offences under Sections 97, 120 and 125 of the Electoral Act for appropriate action.

The NPC also stressed the need for public institutions to distinguish between complaints, arrests, charges and final court outcomes in their public communications.

It warned that the credibility of the National Peace Accord would ultimately depend not on the signatures appended to it but on the willingness of political actors to honour their commitments and the readiness of institutions to hold violators accountable.