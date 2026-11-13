2027: PDP’s Popoola pledges to tackle insecurity, infrastructure deficit

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara South in the 2027 general elections, Hon. Saheed Popoola, has pledged to address insecurity, infrastructure deficits, agricultural challenges, youth unemployment and poor healthcare delivery in the district if elected.

Popoola, a former commissioner, two-term member of the Kwara State House of Assembly and former Chairman of Offa Local Government Area, made the pledge on Friday during the News Keg Engagement Series organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

He identified security as his top priority, arguing that meaningful development could not take place in an environment where residents lived in fear of attacks.

Expressing concern over increasing cases of kidnapping in Kwara South, Popoola said residents could no longer move freely or access their farmlands without fear of being attacked.

He recalled that communities in the district were relatively safe in the past, but said the current security situation had created anxiety among farmers and other residents.

The PDP candidate pledged to replicate the neighbourhood watch initiative he established during his tenure as local government chairman, which he described as effective in maintaining security.

According to him, the initiative would involve youths, Fulani residents and other community stakeholders, with participants properly equipped and registered with the government.

He added that he would deploy personal resources to support the initiative, arguing that residents understood their communities and terrain better than security personnel deployed from other parts of the country.

Popoola, who said his 27 years of political experience had equipped him with the capacity to address the challenges facing the district, also promised to appoint 83 liaison officers across the wards to improve communication and ensure effective representation.

He described the proposed arrangement as unprecedented in Kwara State, saying it would enable him to respond more effectively to the needs of his constituents.

The former lawmaker explained that his decision to join the PDP was informed by his conviction that the party was more committed to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

He pledged to use his position in the Senate to lobby the Federal and State Governments, as well as relevant agencies, to address security and infrastructure challenges in the district.

On infrastructure, Popoola lamented the poor condition of roads linking communities in Kwara South, particularly the Iloffa-Ekiti axis.

He promised to engage relevant federal agencies to facilitate the rehabilitation and construction of major roads, including the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Egbe and Ajase-Offa routes.

He said lobbying government institutions and agencies to attract development projects was an important responsibility of legislators, adding that senators could facilitate infrastructure development through effective engagement.

On his controversial comments at the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, last weekend, concerning his alleged false claims against former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, during the Offa robbery incident, Popoola said he stood by his remarks and had no apology to offer anyone.

“I have no apology to offer anybody on what I said in Olofa’s palace at the weekend. I stand by all that I was quoted to have said. I owe Dr Bukola Saraki an open apology before I enter my grave, and I thank Almighty Allah that He made it possible for me,” he said.